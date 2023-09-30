facebook
Style
30 Sep 2023 08:01 AM

Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2024 livestream from Paris here

Ronn Tan

Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2024 show live from Paris on 2 October 2023 (Monday) at 8.30PM (Malaysia time).

The much anticipated Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2024 show is about to happen real soon. Among some of the few brands to close Paris Fashion Week this season, it seems like Louis Vuitton is about to imbue a heavy dose of French allure into this collection. Based on the show poster featuring different facets of French aesthetics, Nicolas Ghesquière will be exploring the roots of the Maison. But of course, at the end of the day, it’s Monsieur Ghesquière after all so expect zeitgeist-transcending touches.

Almost exactly a year ago, Louis Vuitton presented a merry take on proportions — allowing silhouettes to evolve in various forms, be it slim, oversized or all-in-one. What will the Creative Director introduce for Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2024? While the answer comes with patience, we do know that the French maestro is celebrating his 10th year at the Maison. Therefore, one can look forward to an eclectic and joyous affair on show day.

Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2024 show live from Paris on 2 October 2023 (Monday) at 8.30PM (Malaysia time) HERE!

(All photos provided by Louis Vuitton)

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
