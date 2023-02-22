Watch Onitsuka Tiger Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from Milan Fashion Week

Watch Onitsuka Tiger show on 23 February 2023 at 4.00AM Malaysian time.

For the first time since its last physical show in February 2022, Onitsuka Tiger will presenting its latest Autumn Winter 2023 collection. For Milan Fashion Week, Onitsuka Tiger — under the helm of creative director Andrea Pompilio — is expected to continue its much-anticipated tradition of showcasing a ensemble comprising the ethos of contemporary-meets-heritage. The Japanese brand will be showing its collection in Milan’s Via Maiocchi, 5/7.

All eyes will be on Andrea Pompilio, with the Italian designer known for his attention to not just details, but also innovative craftsmanship. Fun fact: Pompilio joined Onitsuka Tiger as its Creative Director after first collaborating with the brand. What to look forward for? Expect Onitsuka Tiger Autumn Winter 2023 to bring creative flair, monochromatic hues, and sporty silhouettes.

Stay tuned to the livestream HERE, happening at 4.00AM (Malaysian time) on 23 February 2023 (Thursday morning).

(Hero and Featured Image from Onitsuka Tiger)