Watch: Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2023 show live from Milan Fashion Week

For its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Onitsuka Tiger will once again exemplify sports inspired fashion as well as the pursuit of ultimate comfort and innovation through a special livestream show.

Live from Milan Fashion Week, Onitsuka Tiger is presenting its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will once again combine fashion with sports, heritage with innovation. Under the direction of Creative Director Andrea Pompilio, this will be the first time the brand is presenting its collection in a real show format since its participation in Milan Fashion Week in February 2022.

Just like you, we’re excited to witness the magic Onitsuka Tiger will bring to the world of fashion once again. If the brand’s Fall Winter 2022 collection is anything to go by, fans will surely be waiting with bated breath to see what Pompilio will unveil this time. For Fall Winter 2022, the brand showcased a collection influenced by Japanese punk fashion with modern western influences.

Keen to see what Onitsuka Tiger has in store for us? Well, get a front row seat to the presentation as it beams live from Via Valtellina 5 at Milan, Italy. Onitsuka Tiger will livestream its Spring/Summer 2023 show from Milan Fashion Week from 3am SGT on Thursday, 22 September 2022 below.

This runway show will also livestream on the brand’s Official Instagram and YouTube Channel.

(Image: Onitsuka Tiger)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.