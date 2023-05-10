Watch the CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection livestream today

Coming in hot, the CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 collection livestream is happening at 10 pm (MYT) tonight.

This year, the Cruise 2023/24 collection by Virginie Viard will be showcased in Los Angeles. If you’re following the fashion house or any celebrities who are friends of CHANEL, you’ll see these posters circulating all over social media. The huge two-toned posters designed by French artist Andre, have also been shared on billboards and walls all around the City of Angels.

The chic, minimalist statement posters feature all the names that you’ll see attending the CHANEL Cruise show happening very soon in LA. See how the artist’s unique pop-hued palette merges with the emblematic monochrome, beige tones of CHANEL.

Look forward to the latest rendition of sporty yet glamorous styles in the upcoming livestream HERE.