Watch the Dior Men Fall 2023 show, live from Cairo, Egypt

02 Dec 2022 06:35 PM

Ronn Tan

Livestream Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 6.00PM (3 December, Cairo time) / 12.00AM (Malaysia time).

On 3 December 2022, Dior is bringing its menswear showcase to the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The latest collection — titled Celestial — follows the House’s previous runway presentations in South Korea, Greece, and Spain among others.

For this Dior Men Fall 2023 show, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of the brand, looks at the love for travelling as inspiration. His passion for adventure has brought Dior to Egypt for the very first time.

Stars attending the show include K-Pop royalties EXO’s Sehun and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo.

Stay tuned for Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 6.00PM (3 December, Cairo time) / 12.00AM (Malaysia time). Note that Malaysia is six hours ahead of Egypt.

(Photos by Dior)
After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
