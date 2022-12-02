Watch the Dior Men Fall 2023 show, live from Cairo, Egypt

Livestream Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 6.00PM (3 December, Cairo time) / 12.00AM (Malaysia time).

On 3 December 2022, Dior is bringing its menswear showcase to the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The latest collection — titled Celestial — follows the House’s previous runway presentations in South Korea, Greece, and Spain among others.

For this Dior Men Fall 2023 show, Kim Jones, Artistic Director of the brand, looks at the love for travelling as inspiration. His passion for adventure has brought Dior to Egypt for the very first time.

Stars attending the show include K-Pop royalties EXO’s Sehun and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo.

Stay tuned for Dior Men Fall 2023 on Sunday, 4 December 2022 at 6.00PM (3 December, Cairo time) / 12.00AM (Malaysia time). Note that Malaysia is six hours ahead of Egypt.

(Photos by Dior)