Watch the Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 show, live from Paris

Livestream Dior Men Winter 2023 on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 10PM (Malaysia time) / 3PM (Paris time).

On 20 January 2023, Dior is showing its latest menswear ensemble during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 collection follows a string of impeccable showcases by the Maison — including one in Cairo, Egypt; with the Great Pyramids of Giza as the show’s backdrop. One can only wonder what Kim Jones has planned for the upcoming show.

This Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 show will be attended by the Maison’s newest global brand ambassador, Jimin of K-pop superstar group BTS. The artist departed for Paris dressed in pieces from the Fall 23 Dior Tears Capsule collection. That includes an olive grained calfskin Mini Gallop Bag, blouson, and blue Tennis Sneakers. Jimin recently featured in fellow K-Pop star Taeyang’s comeback song, Vibe.

Stay tuned for Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 show on Friday, 20 January 2023 at 10PM (Malaysia time) / 3PM (Paris time).

(All photos by Dior)