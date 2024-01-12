facebook
Watch the Fendi Men's Fall Winter 2024 show live here
Style
12 Jan 2024

Watch the Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Martin Teo
Editor-in-Chief

Catch the Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at 9.00PM (Malaysia time) live on Fendi.com.

Fresh from launching its latest worldwide Men’s campaign for Spring Summer 2024 featuring the likes of Chinese actor and singer Greg Hsu, American actor Jeremy Pope and Italian actor Massimiliano Caiazzo as the brand’s global menswear ambassadors, Fendi is making its way to Milan how to present its upcoming Fall Winter 2024 collection.

Greg Hsu

The brand has also released airport images of its ambassador Greg Hsu, captured in Taipei who was departing for the Fall Winter 2024 show in Milan tomorrow — decked in a complete Fendi look.

Excited to see what Silvia Venturini Fendi is going to present this season? The House’s Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear is set to drop some key pieces, echoing the energy from the recent high of the Spring Summer campaign.

The Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show will take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at 2.00PM (Milan time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time).  Watch it HERE.

Fendi Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024 Greg Hsu
Watch the Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Martin Teo

Editor-in-Chief

Martin has a soft spot for art and architecture, fashion and food history. When embracing his spirit-ual side, he finds himself switching between a Negroni and an Old Fashioned, especially after a long week. His day is never complete without time at the gym and three cups of coffee — flat white with oat milk, no less.

 
