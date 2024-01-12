Watch the Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Catch the Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at 9.00PM (Malaysia time) live on Fendi.com.

Fresh from launching its latest worldwide Men’s campaign for Spring Summer 2024 featuring the likes of Chinese actor and singer Greg Hsu, American actor Jeremy Pope and Italian actor Massimiliano Caiazzo as the brand’s global menswear ambassadors, Fendi is making its way to Milan how to present its upcoming Fall Winter 2024 collection.

The brand has also released airport images of its ambassador Greg Hsu, captured in Taipei who was departing for the Fall Winter 2024 show in Milan tomorrow — decked in a complete Fendi look.

Excited to see what Silvia Venturini Fendi is going to present this season? The House’s Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear is set to drop some key pieces, echoing the energy from the recent high of the Spring Summer campaign.

The Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show will take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at 2.00PM (Milan time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time). Watch it HERE.