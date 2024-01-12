facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here
Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here
Style
12 Jan 2024 10:00 AM

Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Ronn Tan

Watch Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Italy on 12 January 2024 at 10.00PM (Malaysian time).

Sabato De Sarno made headlines with his debut for Gucci last year — taking the Italian luxury house into very own fashion universe. Sleek and simple yet distinctive, De Sarno sure got everyone talking then. Now, the Creative Director is about to showcase his very first collection for menswear; another occasion filled with immense anticipation.

If the Italian designer’s first womenswear collection is any indication, enthusiasts can definitely look forward to more deep red hues or Ancora Rosso. The show will take place at Milan’s Fonderia Carlo Macchi. Are you excited? We sure are!

Watch Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Italy on 12 January 2024 at 10.00PM (Malaysian time) HERE.

(All photos provided by Gucci)

Gucci Milan Fashion Week Sabato De Sarno
Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.