Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Watch Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Italy on 12 January 2024 at 10.00PM (Malaysian time).

Sabato De Sarno made headlines with his debut for Gucci last year — taking the Italian luxury house into very own fashion universe. Sleek and simple yet distinctive, De Sarno sure got everyone talking then. Now, the Creative Director is about to showcase his very first collection for menswear; another occasion filled with immense anticipation.

If the Italian designer’s first womenswear collection is any indication, enthusiasts can definitely look forward to more deep red hues or Ancora Rosso. The show will take place at Milan’s Fonderia Carlo Macchi. Are you excited? We sure are!

Watch Gucci Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Italy on 12 January 2024 at 10.00PM (Malaysian time) HERE.

(All photos provided by Gucci)