Watch the Hermès Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear show live from Paris

Style
03 Mar 2023 04:42 PM

Mallie Maran

Watch Hermès Fall/Winter 2023 livestream on 4 March 2023 at 2.30PM Paris time (9.30PM Malaysian on 4 March 2023). 

In their latest teaser, Hermès gives us a sneak preview on what to expect from its Fall/Winter 2023 collection – what comes to our minds? — winter by the fireplace. The teaser features clean lines and luscious fabric lit by a warm ambiance that feels like it came straight out of an intangible dream. 

Hermes never fails to impress and we are sure to be thrilled to see what creative director, Nadége Vanhee-Cybulski, has in store for us this season. Hermès Fall/Winter 2022 collection saw her spin on sultry sporty with form-hugging leather, knitted onesies, and sleek coats saunter down the runway. The collection showcased Vanhee-Cybulski’s point of view of skin exposure in what can only be said as a triumph.

We are excited about what’s to come from Hermès Fall/Winter 2023 which is sure to be exquisite manipulation and mastery of leatherwear and tailoring. 

Stay tuned to the livestream HERE, happening at 9.30PM (Malaysian time) on 4 March 2023.

(Hero and Featured Image from Hermès)

Mallie Maran

Bornean born and bred, Mallie enjoys luscious skincare, a bottle of bubbly and chic garments. With a background in Public Relations and Journalism, Mallie is now exploring the world of writing. When not hunched over the laptop, Mallie can be found exploring the latest bars or at home recharging with a face mask.

