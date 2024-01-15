facebook
Watch the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall Winter 2024 show live here
15 Jan 2024

Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Ronn Tan

Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Paris on 17 January at 3.00AM (Malaysian time).

Are you ready for another collection from Pharrell Williams? Well, the upcoming Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show should definitely be on your watch list! The creative enigma will be showcasing his latest designs for the Maison — further enhancing his legacy with Louis Vuitton since his debut in 2023.

Most recently, Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams unveiled the Maison’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection in Hong Kong. The special and unparalleled show saw Malaysian model Ridzman Zidaine open, making history as he made his way down the runway.

Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Paris HERE.

(All photos by Louis Vuitton)

Pharrell Williams Louis Vuitton Milan Fashion Week
Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
