Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live here

Are you ready for another collection from Pharrell Williams? Well, the upcoming Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show should definitely be on your watch list! The creative enigma will be showcasing his latest designs for the Maison — further enhancing his legacy with Louis Vuitton since his debut in 2023.

Most recently, Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams unveiled the Maison’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection in Hong Kong. The special and unparalleled show saw Malaysian model Ridzman Zidaine open, making history as he made his way down the runway.

Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show live from Paris HERE.

