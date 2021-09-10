Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2022 runway show here

It’s time to get the show on the road as Michael Kors’ unravels the Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Fashion Week has begun, and we’re kicking off the Spring/Summer 2022 show in the Big Apple. To note, SS22 will be its first in-person show since the pandemic. Last season we witnessed timeless styles in beautiful earthy tones. From breezy styles to fancy fringe and pareo skirts, we’re excited to see what the brand has to offer for Spring/Summer 2022. At the moment, there’s nothing to report on what the theme is about but we can guarantee it will be a dreamy and whimsical summer.

Mark your calendars and tune in Friday, September 10 Malaysia time 10 PM (10 AM New York time)