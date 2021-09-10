Home > Style > Fashion > Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2022 runway show here
Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2022 runway show here
Style
10 Sep 2021 08:55 AM

Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2022 runway show here

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2022 runway show here
Style
Watch the Michael Kors Spring 2022 runway show here

It’s time to get the show on the road as Michael Kors’ unravels the Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Fashion Week has begun, and we’re kicking off the Spring/Summer 2022 show in the Big Apple. To note, SS22 will be its first in-person show since the pandemic. Last season we witnessed timeless styles in beautiful earthy tones. From breezy styles to fancy fringe and pareo skirts, we’re excited to see what the brand has to offer for Spring/Summer 2022. At the moment, there’s nothing to report on what the theme is about but we can guarantee it will be a dreamy and whimsical summer.

michael kors
Image credit: Michael Kors SS21

 

Mark your calendars and tune in Friday, September 10 Malaysia time 10 PM (10 AM New York time)

 

Michael Kors NYFW nyfw 2022
Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl