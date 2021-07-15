Tune into the Valentino Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture livestream here

Valentino is bringing Haute Couture to Venice.

Get ready to immerse in the world of Valentino. This time, the Maison takes its Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021 collection show to Italy instead of showing it in Paris, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

After the success of its SS21 Haute Couture collection, titled Code Temporal, fans of the Maison look forward to the FW21 debut tonight. A structured yet elegant presentation; the Spring/Summer 2021 couture show infuses the DNA of Valentino silhouettes – boxy pieces, ethereal flows, structured blazers, signature capes and shimmer touches – in a neutral-meets-pastel theme while highlighting the beauty of workmanship. What will the Maison surprise us with this time?

Piccioli expresses, “My next Couture collection will go under the name of Valentino Des Ateliers and the overall approach to this project has a lot to do with the name itself. I have challenged myself in orchestrating a symphony of different souls, minds and creative inputs. All of these energies drove my vision to Venice.”

“This city genuinely and spontaneously generates vibrations on art, theatre, music, architecture, cinema, and everything that has to do with creativity. That is why it has been a natural decision to go for this idea. I am a designer, a fashion creator and I need to envision my creations in specific frames. Tonight’s show uses the beautiful Venice as the frame of Valentino Des Ateliers collection.” he added.

Set your alarms, and tune in on July 16, 1.30 AM (MYT time) / July 15, 7.30 PM CEST