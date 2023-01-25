Watch the Valentino Le Club Couture Spring Summer 2023 show live

Livestream Valentino Le Club Couture Spring Summer 2023 on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at 4.30AM (Malaysia time).

On 26 January 2023, Valentino is showing its latest collection at Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The Valentino Le Club Couture Spring Summer 2023 showcase is surrounded by anticipation and excitement. What does creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have in store for the upcoming show? One can only wonder. The Italian fashion designer has been making waves since joining Valentino in 2008, and all eyes will be on the maestro once again.

Valentino recently made even bigger headlines when the fashion house unveiled BTS’ Suga as its latest global ambassador. The megastar is now officially a Valentino Di.Vas. His first collaboration with Valentino is a special campaign for the House’s Maison Valentino Essentials. It has also been reported that Suga (also known as Agust D) will be in Paris for the show.

Stay tuned for Valentino Le Club Couture Spring Summer 2023 on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at 4.30AM (Malaysia time).

Tune in to Valentino’s Le Club Couture Spring/Summer 2023 here:

(All photos by Valentino)