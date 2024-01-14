Watch the Zegna Winter 2024 show live here

Ready to luxuriate in the sensual sartorial tailoring of Zegna Winter 2024 menswear show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week? Stay tuned on 15 January 2024 at 10.00PM Malaysia time.

Milan Fashion Week started on a high note this season for the menswear stratosphere headlined by Sabato De Sarno’s debut men’s show for Gucci. With a few more shows coming up, we’re excited for Zegna Winter 2024 show that will be envisioned by none other that its creative director Alessandro Sartori.

As the overarching theme of ‘The Oasi of Cashmere’ continues to be the backbone of the collection, the heritage brand is expected to pull together a serving of modern minimalism sewn in the finest Italian craftsmanship. Be sure to stay tuned for the show happening on 15 January 2024 at 10.00PM Malaysia time.