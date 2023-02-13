Watch Tory Burch NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 livestream show here

Live from New York Fashion Week, scroll below to watch Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 runway show on 13 February 2023 at 7.00PM Eastern time (14 February 2023 at 12.00AM Malaysian time).

Tory Burch teases with another highly anticipated stellar showcase following the sunset-washed presentation at Pier 76 last September for Spring/Summer 2023. Then, the designer looks forward with romantic minimalism codes that magnify her interpretations of ease and comfort while keeping it chic to a tee.

Things are looking fluid for this upcoming show, with new silhouettes, chains, and relaxed cuts to be expected.

Stay tuned to the livestream here, happening tonight, 14 February 2023 at 12.00AM, Malaysian time.