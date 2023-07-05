Watch Valentino Haute Couture Fall Winter 2023/2024 livestream from Paris

Be sure to catch the highly anticipated Valentino “Un Château” haute couture Fall Winter 2023/2024 show streaming live from Paris on 6th July 2023, Thursday at 2.00AM Malaysia time.

The mise en scene? — Château de Chantilly. The occasion? — Valentino Haute Couture Fall Winter 2023/2024 runway show. The man behind it? — no other than the one and only Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the Maison.

Perfectly titled “Un Château, the show will be presented in the historic mansion that houses the most opulent treasures, from art and jewels to royal portraits from the iconic epochs including the Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo, and the Belle Époque.

While little is disclosed on the show, Valentino teases with more than just sequins and feathers but the collaborative relationships that the Maison has built with those behind the scenes. It is exciting to also witness the making of Valentino “Un Château” through the hands and craftsmanship of the women behind the artistry and tailoring of the couture pieces.

Watch the Valentino “Un Château” haute couture Fall Winter 2023/2024 show streaming live from Paris on 6th July 2023, Thursday at 2.00AM Malaysia time — you don’t want to miss it.