Watch Zegna Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show live from Milan

13 Jan 2022 12:00 PM

Martin Teo
Editor
Catch the Zegna Fall/Winter 2022 runway, “A Path Worth Taking”, streaming live from Milan on Friday, 14 January 2022 at 10PM Malaysia time. 

Zegna continues to empower the fashion industry with anecdotes and human-versus-nature philosophies in the eyes of artistic director Alessandro Sartori. Titled “A Path Worth Taking”, the Winter 2022 fashion show is set to expand the exploration between nature an man, with a sustainable bent in its collection.

Zegna #WhatMakesAMan Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Last year, Zegna put together a beautiful #WhatMakesAMan collection for Fall/Winter 2021 with a luxury-defining campaign that featured prominent models and creatives.  It was a much needed ‘reset’ for the fashion industry amidst the looming pandemic.

The fashion house will be presenting its latest collection, streaming live from Milan on 14th January 2022, Friday at 3PM CET or 10PM Malaysia time. And it is not to be missed.

Watch Zegna Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show livestream here.

Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
