Watch Zegna Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show live from Milan

Catch the Zegna Fall/Winter 2022 runway, “A Path Worth Taking”, streaming live from Milan on Friday, 14 January 2022 at 10PM Malaysia time.

Zegna continues to empower the fashion industry with anecdotes and human-versus-nature philosophies in the eyes of artistic director Alessandro Sartori. Titled “A Path Worth Taking”, the Winter 2022 fashion show is set to expand the exploration between nature an man, with a sustainable bent in its collection.

Last year, Zegna put together a beautiful #WhatMakesAMan collection for Fall/Winter 2021 with a luxury-defining campaign that featured prominent models and creatives. It was a much needed ‘reset’ for the fashion industry amidst the looming pandemic.

