We attended Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week – here’s what we think

The first Metaverse Fashion Week kicked off Thursday, 24 March 2022 in Decentraland and wrapped up Sunday. With this being a new event, eagerly awaited by the fashion world and the public alike, we thought we’d try out the experience, and see what it’s like to attend this virtual fashion week. From conferences and art galleries to fashion shows, special events and after parties… here’s what Fashion Week looks like in a parallel world.

Fashion has made the metaverse its new playground, to the point of staging a first Metaverse Fashion Week with no less than 70 brands, designers and artists associated with the event. And it’s on Decentraland that it is taking place, far away from the four fashion capitals that we’re used to visiting to discover the new collections of the world’s biggest labels. So off I set, ready to elbow my way into the Tommy Hilfiger, Etro and Dolce & Gabbana shows, and see what Anna Wintour’s virtual double looks like. Because, she’s bound to be there, right?

What we think of Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week 2022

The first step is logging in — not exactly glamorous, but essential. And here came the first (and not the last) of my problems. I tried to log in on my phone. Impossible, says Decentraland. Metaverse Fashion Week is only accessible via a computer. OK, let’s try again. So, this time I manage to log in to Decentraland via my laptop, not exactly a state-of-the-art model, but robust enough to handle a Fashion Week — or so I thought. In fact, experience would later show me that it’s better to be optimally equipped when entering the metaverse. But more on that later…

I don’t have a wallet, nor an account, so I log in as a guest. Admittedly, it’s pretty simple. I name and personalize my avatar. The available wardrobe isn’t amazing, so I do my best with what there is. It’s Fashion Week, after all. I find a T-shirt, a skirt, black sneakers and a chunky necklace… A little too casual for the event, so I add space buns. That’s not much better, but it’ll do the trick. I validate, and here I am propelled in the other world, in Genesis Plaza, in the heart of Decentraland. And there… there is nothing. Absolutely nothing. A few avatars — much better dressed than me — but otherwise, nothing. There’s almost endless space, of course, but it gives the feeling of being alone in the world, with nothing to do.

It takes me a few minutes to master the controls, but I don’t see any events on the horizon. So I press the ‘X’ key, as recommended by the platform, to display the list of current events and try going to some. While Metaverse Fashion Week should be in full swing, I realize that the only upcoming events are scheduled to take place in the late afternoon. Great! So I decide to wander around, and head to an area dedicated to Estée Lauder, a partner of the event. I am greeted by ultra-relaxing music, but again, absolutely nothing happens. I’m not alone anymore, and I discover some amazing avatars flying over my head — I’m jealous, I want to fly too — but there’s nothing to do, except to walk around a huge area that’s been fitted out for the occasion. I must have missed something — in a way, I hope I have — but I don’t give up, and I teleport to the place where the virtual fashion shows will be held.

And there, it’s impressive! There are dozens of avatars. We step on each other, but nobody yells — making a change from the real Fashion Week. The notification noise that announces the arrival of messages in the ‘chat’ feature keeps going off all the time. And then I see messages in several languages, with people complimenting each other’s outfits. Not mine, obviously. The decor is also grandiose — there’s a brand new circular runway surrounded by a space intended to host the guests (us!). You can’t sit down — technically, I mean — but it’s pretty incredible. The first show is in just a few hours… No problem, I’ll be back.

Metaverse Fashion Week 2022: A veritable parallel world

Second day, second attempt, and this time it’s more successful. I don’t need to personalize my avatar again, I’m still linked to the one I chose yesterday. This time, I go straight to the Luxury Fashion District. Here, I find stores of the biggest fashion houses, including the Guo Pei boutique, which I am only too happy to enter. Inside, there’s a grandiose decor. No — or few — interactions are possible, but there are sublime and majestic dresses to discover. Finally, something to do! I browse and admire, I get closer to each model, then I go out, and I find a red carpet — it’s Fashion Week! — but for once, I can strike a pose myself, so obviously I don’t hesitate.

In front of me, there’s the imposing structure where I found myself yesterday, where the shows will be staged. So off I go! As soon as I enter, the lights go crazy, the music starts — with loud, pumping beats — and here comes the first model who struts down the catwalk. I realize that I am at the fashion show of the Etro brand, which is presenting a virtual collection that’s bursting with energy, spanning everyday clothes and evening dresses. The show doesn’t last long, and — admittedly — I miss many of the looks because my computer freezes frequently, but I am pretty impressed by the quality of the virtual scenography. I’m not ready to log off at all… the metaverse is addictive.

I decide to change ‘place,’ and teleport myself into another universe associated with this new kind of Fashion Week. I find myself between two buildings: one is dedicated to conferences, the other is a gallery where art and fashion are one. I choose the second one, and I run — I must not have activated the ‘walking’ function because I spend my time running around Decentraland — towards an animated figurine representing Karl Lagerfeld. I am asked to click on it, which I do. A new page opens, I land on the platform The Dematerialised where I am offered to buy the ‘Ikonik Karl’ NFT for a price of €77. I am tempted, but I quickly see that it is (already) sold out. Too bad! I go back to Decentraland, stroll around, find myself in a space playing ultra-loud electro music, with no one in sight, and decide, after my 53rd frozen screen, that it’s time to log off.

Metaverse Fashion Week 2022: Impressive and cutting edge

This first experience was certainly enlightening. You can’t deny that this virtual world is disturbingly real, with stores, a red carpet, a catwalk, a gallery, a museum, conference rooms, and more, and you can quickly get caught up in the whole thing. Plus, everything is accompanied by a host of messages, so users can strike up various social relationships without ever having to leave their couch. It’s really impressive, and especially fascinating. It offers a glimpse of understanding into how teenagers can spend hours here, and that’s without even mentioning the possibility of adding to your avatar’s wardrobe or playing all kinds of games, either solo or with virtual community members.

However, some of the limits of the metaverse were also evident. This Metaverse Fashion Week was supposed to be in full swing, but when there was no particular event, not much was happening. And that’s the first downside. The proposed interactions (NFT purchases, virtual clothes fittings, teleportation) are not always easy to get onboard with, they can require a certain dexterity — and experience — that many people probably won’t have. It is indeed a world made for gamers, or at least for a savvy — and young — crowd. Not to mention the fact that you need to have a fairly powerful computer to enjoy it properly. And for the moment, these points considerably limit access to these new worlds.

Last but not least, it will take time for our digital twins to embrace all the new uses the metaverse offers. My avatar was not the most stylish, but at no point did it occur to me to spend any money on making it more trendy. The same goes for the events, shows, and after parties available through the purchase of NFTs. Only the Karl Lagerfeld figurine could have convinced me to take the plunge and buy it… But it’ll take time for these new habits to become a well-established part of our daily lives. For the moment, it goes without saying that the real-world Fashion Weeks have nothing to envy of this virtual counterpart… where Anna Wintour didn’t even set a stiletto-clad foot. Let’s check in again next year…

