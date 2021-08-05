It’s time to give your best flare denim the moment it deserves this year.

Move over skinny jeans, bootcut and flare jeans are officially our favourite silhouettes this season. The nostalgic trend from the ’60s and ’80s is considered the most versatile design today. The perfect way to wear them is to let them hug the hips and most importantly, the elegant flare must start below the knee and end at the heel of your foot. Some prefer it extra wide and baggy a la Saturday Night Fever, while others opt for a mini flare. Either way, it portrays a flattering figure from day to night. If you are struggling to find the right pair of shoes to go with your denim, here are four classics to choose from.

Strappy Sandals

With flared jeans – whether petite or tall – it’s always a great idea to match your best strappy sandals for some flair. Be it for work or leisure, it lends you that added height and a slimming effect. Plus, the strappy detailing gives a nice peek-a-boo effect under the hemlines too. As for the top, you can pair almost anything from graphic tees and bodysuits, to button-downs and sweatshirts.

Chunky ankle boots

Sick of open-toe footwear? Freshen up your look with ankle boots. The chunkier it is, the better. Not only does it create a leaner illusion, it boosts your height too. Plus, with the resurgence of pop-punk fashion, these boots are the best way to get accustomed to the trend – don’t forget to add a lightweight trench or leather jacket. Chic versions work well in summertime with a bodysuit, graphic tee and staple white button-down.

Chunky sneakers

You can never go wrong with a pair of sneakers when it comes to denim. Channelling that ‘90s flair, pairing your best denim and chunky soles conjures up that off-duty yet put-together impression. You can go either way with this. Keep the top simple and slim, so the attention is on your bottoms or proportional with a structured blazer and denim jacket for a refined approach.

Thong sandals

On your off-days, it’s easy to succumb to comfy footwear. Why not elevate it with a pair of thong sandals instead? It’s versatile yet sophisticated. Your favourite stars Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more have been spotted in this slip-on design on multiple occasions. The choice should be either flat or with padded height, if your flare jeans are baggy. It’s best to pick sandals in pastel or neutral colours for that glow that can be carried over for seasons to come.

Hero & Featured image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelote