What Pamela Anderson’s no-makeup campaign for Proenza Schouler means for beauty in 2024?

The tumultuous life of 90’s Hollywood bombshell Pamela Anderson has constantly been under media scrutiny. At 56-year-old the star finds herself back in the limelight, this time, for all the right reasons.

Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2024 campaign just released and we see Pamela Anderson donning sweaters in cashmere jacquard, Sandis jackets and minimal silhouettes in a powerful avatar that is makeup-free. This collaboration spells the latest moment in the star’s new no-makeup era which she referred to as a “self-acceptance time of my life” in a Vogue article. From the first time she graced the red carpet au natural, at Paris Fashion Week back in 2023 Autumn, to her viral all-white look at the Fashion Awards in London in December; the diva’s bare beauty routine (mainly comprising a simple rose water hydration and some lip balm) has been making waves not just as a statement but serving as an inspiration as well.

Kickstarting the year with the iconic fashion moment that is the collaboration between her and the luxury fashion brand, Proenza Schouler, that spells a deeper message of feminine beauty and self-acceptance. In a social media-dominated world where looking like someone or something is the craze, people use all they can, from makeup to filters and Photoshop to achieve it. Social media dictated beauty standards are hardly attainable. Yet, one can’t help but get wrapped up in the battle for validation that draws us the furthest from individuality- inadvertently digging up insecurities we never knew existed in the first place.

We see Pamela Anderson break those very stereotypical standards that she had earlier been a totem of, with wild and heavy makeup looks from the 90s, to now stepping into comfortable skin that as she told Elle is, “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.” To find freedom in her skin is a celebration of individuality in more ways than one, also setting an example for all the generations of girls who idolise the diva. Known for being an inspiration to girls all over with different avatars of the star’s reenacted, this one spreads the strongest message; of confidence and inclusivity. The collaboration with Proenza Schouler says just that; as a fashion brand that is directed to the “intelligent, adult, urban woman of today.” There is no better raw representation of a modern and powerful woman than the authentic version of Pamela Anderson we see today.

After the 2022 Hulu/ Disney+ show ‘Pam & Tommy’ revolving around the leaked sex tape of Pamela and her then-boyfriend and Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee, dragged the Baywatch star back into the media buzz. It brought to life once again one of the worst moments in her life, forcing her to relive the incident. Her involuntary comeback to the spotlight a year since then, with a bare-faced power move seems to be a symbolic reclaiming of her feminine identity. It’s safe to say that the star’s recent no-makeup vision of freedom has only been cemented with Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2024 campaign, opening up a world of possibilities for girls everywhere.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Proenza Schouler.