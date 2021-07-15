Now in its third year, the Prada x Adidas collaboration is adding more sneakers to the mix.

The limited-edition A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneakers, which were first unveiled last December, are launching in two new colourways: grey and black.

The grey sneakers are a lifestyle version of the ones first worn by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team, who was recently named as the official challenger of the 36th America’s Cup yacht race. The all-black style, on the other hand, is a nod to the storied histories of Prada and Adidas.

In terms of construction, the new A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneakers don’t stray too far from the original white pair that was introduced last year. The shoes were crafted for the sport of sailing, taking inspiration from Prada’s AC75 Luna Rossa boat as well as past sneakers from Prada and Adidas.

The sneakers boast a lightweight and streamlined design, featuring uppers composed of entirely Primegreen, a sustainable performance fabric which contains no virgin plastic. Each shoe is also fitted with a hydrophobic E-TPU outer shell, an ergonomic EVA tongue, as well as perforated mid-soles. The rest of the details are just as carefully considered, such as the specially designed speed lacing system.

Finally, both new sneaker styles are marked with the striking red Prada Linea Rossa stripe that runs from the heel and down to the outsole. Each pair will also come with a very practical water-resistant pouch bag, also boldly branded with the Prada and Adidas logos.

The new Prada A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneakers will arrive in stores on Monday, 19 July, at Prada boutiques and Adidas flagship stores around the world. They will also be available online on prada.com and adidas.com.

All images credit: Prada

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore