Home > Style > Fashion > Who wore it best as celebrities turned up the volume at Paris Fashion Week
Who wore it best as celebrities turned up the volume at Paris Fashion Week
Style
05 Oct 2021 10:14 AM

Who wore it best as celebrities turned up the volume at Paris Fashion Week

Divya Jain
Who wore it best as celebrities turned up the volume at Paris Fashion Week
Style
Who wore it best as celebrities turned up the volume at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities congregated at Paris Fashion Week, but who wore it best?

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, which kickstarted on 27 September, is all set for a grand finale on 5 October. Apart from setting trends for the upcoming year, the shows for this Paris Fashion Week also offered its audience some gorgeous open-air venues like the Seine, Fontaine du Trocadero, Bois de Vincennes and Eiffel Tower.

From renowned fashion houses — like Chanel, Christian Dior, Balmain, Valentino, Loewe, Rick Owens and Hermès — to many upcoming designers, Paris Fashion Week SS22 kept its promise to deliver nothing but glitz and glamour to the world of fashion. The latest fashion week not only set ablaze the runway but also wooed the audience through virtual events.

You might like this…

As usual, this year’s shows saw a lot of famous people, including brand ambassadors, in attendance as well. While some ruled the runway, many were part of the audience. Here’s a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week SS22 on and off the runway.

Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren
(Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Aja Naomi King

Aja-Naomi-King
US actress Aja Naomi King presents a creation for L’Oreal on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection shows at the Trocadero, in Paris on October 3, 2021. (Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Amber Heard

Amber-Heard
(Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Camila Cabello

Camila-Cabello
(Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Camille Razat

Camille-Razat
(Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Katherine Langford

Katherine-Langford
(Lucas Barioulet/AFP)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (R) with daughter Fillippa

Balenciaga show

Cardi B and Offset

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Elliot Page

Elliot-Page
(Christophe Archambault/AFP)

Lewis Hamilton

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Naomi Campbell

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Tommy Dorfman

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman)

Dior show

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth-Debicki
(Christophe Archambault/AFP)

Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

Iris Law

Iris-Law
(Christophe Archambault/AFP)

Alexa Chung

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Alexa Chung (@alexachung)

Liza Koshy

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy)

Saint Laurent show

Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Carla Bruni

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial)

Valentino show

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @brooklynbeckham

Olivia Culpo

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Balmain Dior Paris Fashion Week Aishwarya Rai Bahchan l'oreal paris Maison Valentino
Divya Jain
Fashion
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl