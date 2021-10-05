Who wore it best as celebrities turned up the volume at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities congregated at Paris Fashion Week, but who wore it best?
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, which kickstarted on 27 September, is all set for a grand finale on 5 October. Apart from setting trends for the upcoming year, the shows for this Paris Fashion Week also offered its audience some gorgeous open-air venues like the Seine, Fontaine du Trocadero, Bois de Vincennes and Eiffel Tower.
From renowned fashion houses — like Chanel, Christian Dior, Balmain, Valentino, Loewe, Rick Owens and Hermès — to many upcoming designers, Paris Fashion Week SS22 kept its promise to deliver nothing but glitz and glamour to the world of fashion. The latest fashion week not only set ablaze the runway but also wooed the audience through virtual events.
As usual, this year’s shows saw a lot of famous people, including brand ambassadors, in attendance as well. While some ruled the runway, many were part of the audience. Here’s a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted at the Paris Fashion Week SS22 on and off the runway.
Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Helen Mirren
Aja Naomi King
Amber Heard
Camila Cabello
Camille Razat
Katherine Langford
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (R) with daughter Fillippa
Balenciaga show
Cardi B and Offset
View this post on Instagram
Elliot Page
Lewis Hamilton
View this post on Instagram
Naomi Campbell
View this post on Instagram
Tommy Dorfman
View this post on Instagram
Dior show
Elizabeth Debicki
Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink
View this post on Instagram
Iris Law
Alexa Chung
View this post on Instagram
Liza Koshy
View this post on Instagram
Saint Laurent show
Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink
View this post on Instagram
Carla Bruni
View this post on Instagram
Valentino show
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Culpo
View this post on Instagram
________________________________________________________________________________________________
The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India