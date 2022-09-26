Yogesh Gandhi, Managing Director of ASICS APAC shares thoughts on the brand’s latest AW2022 collection

At an exclusive preview for the ASICS Autumn/Winter 2022 Regional Brand Day, the sportswear label launched exciting new collections across all product categories, from its apparel to SPORTSTYLE gear. We speak with Yogesh Gandhi, the brand’s Managing Director of Asia-Pacific, about his thoughts on the collection.

Looking to cop the latest sports garb? Look no further. ASICS’ latest Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, which recently had its exclusive preview in Bangkok, is all-encompassing. The brand announced new collections across all product categories: Performance Running, Core Performance Sports, SPORTSTYLE and fitness apparel. To put it simply, there is something for everybody.

The ASICS Autumn/Winter 2022 show took place at art gallery noble PLAY, where carefully the curated collections centred around the brand’s ongoing campaign, #LiveUplifted. Introduced earlier this year, the #LiveUplifted campaign reinforces the brand’s continued commitment to moving the body and uplifting the mind. Among the attendees were ASICS’ very own brand ambassadors from Thailand, Inn-Sarin Ronnakiat, Neng-Sarun Naraprasertkul and Toey-Pongsakorn Mettarikanon; brand ambassadors from Singapore including actors Zong Zijie and Richie Koh; as well as our The Z List alumnus Christian Didier Chin.

With the brand’s latest apparel line, ASICS presents ACTIBREEZE™ technology, which controls and reduces humidity as you don the clothing, all while giving you ultimate comfort. Of course, we can’t forget ASICS’ signature collection, SPORTSTYLE — a marriage of innovative fashion and superb functionality. For its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, ASICS SPORTSTYLE puts up a new range curated and co-developed by the esteemed Kiko Kostadinov Studio. The GEL-QUANTUM takes you up into space; the GEL- SONOMA 15-50 gives you the rugged nature vibes of a camping atmosphere; while the new JOGGER X81 combines 1980s jogging shoes with a modern-day twist.

In celebration of the launch, we sit with Yogesh Gandhi, Managing Director of ASICS Asia-Pacific, as he shares more of his thoughts about the latest collection — and what the brand has in store moving forward.