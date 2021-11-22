Your guide to every Black Friday 2021 deal for designer fashion 

Before you kick off your gift shopping for Christmas, be sure to treat yourself first with Black Friday deals.

The biggest shopping holiday of the year is right around the corner — 26 November, to be exact. It’s the best time to spend on all your favourite luxury fashion brands, whether you want to give your wardrobe a refresh right before the party season begins, or simply nab the designer It-bag you saw on your favourite style influencer during Fashion Week.

In 2021, online retailers are especially generous with their Black Friday sale offerings, throwing in new-season items in the mix. What’s more, some of them are even including jewellery, homeware and beauty categories in their discounts, which means that your style, your skincare routine and your home can all get that upgrade you’ve been wishing for.

And if you’ve been discouraged from past experiences of your wishlist items selling out quickly, fret not: some of those Black Friday deals have already begun, so you can have a head start and add to cart before shoppers from the rest of the world do.

All the best Black Friday 2021 sales for luxury fashion, sneakers and sportswear: