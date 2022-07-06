Your guide to Haute Couture A/W22: Tune in to the livestreams here

facebook
06 Jul 2022 03:36 PM

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
Haute Couture AW22 has begun, and you can tune in to all of your favourite shows here, from Balenciaga to Fendi. Stay tuned for more updates.

Your guide to Haute Couture AW22:

Dior

 

Romantic and ethereal; Dior’s Haute Couture A/W 2022 harmoniously blends a connection between cultures, mythologies and all forms of creation. Taking inspiration from Ukrainian folklore, the Tree of Life resonated with Maria Grazia Chiuri as it is believed to ensure longevity and prosperity. It also symbolises a connection between the past, present and future. This season, Dior embraces sartorial silhouettes, intricate embroidery and roses. With Dior’s love for beautiful blooms, it’s easy to spot the intricate floral motifs on various silhouettes, from mid-length dresses to jackets and capes. As neutrals take over, it’s clear that lace patchwork and encrusted 3-D beaded embroidery are having a moment this season.

 

Balenciaga

 

Balenciaga broke the internet when the fashion house announced its return to the Haute Couture calendar. Demna Gvasalia’s appointment as the brand’s creative director also marks his debut tapping into haute couture. As texture, proportions and fabric play took over, we can’t wait to see what Demna have in mind this season. In addition, Balenciaga is set to open its couture store on 10 Avenue George V in Paris, France, on the same day as its 51st Couture show.

Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection by Demna will be presented on 6 July at 6 PM (Malaysia time) on couture.balenciaga.com

Fendi

Inspired by sci-fi books, Kim Jones adapted his love for the futuristic theme into his first haute couture show for Spring 2021. Edgy and celestial, the collection debuted a series of velvet dresses, sheared mink capes, monastic dresses and beyond. Stay tuned for Fendi’s couture autumn/winter 2022 show on 7 July to witness what the designer has in mind this season.

FENDI Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 show will be presented on 7 July 2022 at 8:30 pm on Fendi.com

Valentino

For Spring 2022 haute couture, Valentino debuted a collection like no other. Last season, Pierpaolo Piccioli featured models of different bodies, sizes and ages, where romantic yet edgy drapery, sequins and sheer takeover. This year, Valentino is set to present its autumn/winter 2022 in Piazza Mignanelli and Trinità dei Monti, Rome, as a tribute to its roots, the world of Valentino. 

Valentino Haute Couture will be presented on 9 July at 2 AM (Malaysia time) on this website.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & featured image credit: Dior

 

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
