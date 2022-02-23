Home > Style > Fashion > Your guide to Milan Fashion Week FW22: Tune in to the livestreams here
23 Feb 2022 09:00 AM

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
Milan Fashion Week FW22 has arrived, and you can tune in to all of your favourite shows here, from Fendi to Versace.

Fendi

Are you ready for another captivating show? Last season, Kim Jones presented an incredible collection that evokes disco-age glamour. As vibrant hues and sparkling numbers take control, we can’t wait to see what’s coming up for Fall/Winter 2022.

Fendi FW22 show will be presented live on Fendi.com at 9 PM.

Moschino

Spring/Summer 2022 was dedicated to punchy hues with a nostalgic homage thanks to classic nursery rhymes and cartoon motifs. With matching co-ords and babydoll coats as highlights, we’re looking forward to seeing what the Fall/Winter 2022 season will entail.

Moschino FW22 will be presented on 24 February, at 2 AM

Versace

Staying true to the House’s heritage, Spring/Summer 2022 was built around the iconic silk foulard scarf. As the ’80s core colours in hot pink, neon orange, rich yellow, and more dazzled the runway, check back to see what Versace will debut this Fall/Winter 2022.

Versace FW22 will be presented on 25 February, 2 AM at Versace.com

Hero & Featured image credit: PAOLO FICHERA

