Give your wardrobe an update with these stylish Chinese New Year 2022 capsule collections

How will you be ushering the Year of the Tiger in style this Chinese New Year 2022?

Set the tone for the festive occasion by adding new garments from the Chinese New Year 2022 collection to your wardrobe. To honour the festivities, a plethora of luxurious brands have released a unique capsule collection that flaunts the rich red and tiger stripe prints. Ask yourself this: Do you desire to be more daring with your choice of outfits and accessories? Do the tiger stripes excite you this year? Well, you’re in for a treat. However, if you’re looking for something reserved yet powerful, stick to the signature red hue. From Dior to Valentino, it’s time to find your perfect festive gear.

Here is a list of Chinese New Year 2022 Capsule Collections to adore this year:

Dior











Are you looking for something that embodies effortlessness? Dior is going all-in with florals and butterfly motifs this year. The beautiful juxtaposition of cream, red, pink, and gold combines elegance and style with your everyday basics. Chic offerings include a series of RTW pieces, footwear and handbags like the Lady Dior, Dior Book Tote and Saddle bags in the romantic print. Discover the collection here.

Coach











Embrace the Year of the Tiger just like how Rexy is celebrating it in a tiger onesie. Rexy steals the show as the Coach mascot graces the brand’s Lunar New year creations. For the perfect reunion dinner attire, the Lunar New Year A-line dress caught our eye with its intricate ruffles and lace trims featuring an elegant voluminous bow for a chic flair. Complete the look by carrying the Lunar New Year Camera Bag. Other highlights include the T-Shirt in organic cotton and the Field Bucket Bag in Signature Canvas with Tiger Rexy.

Gucci

Fans of Gucci will notice that the tiger is an Alessandro Michele signature. As a reflection of Michele’s fascination with nature, the iconic Flora design is actually interpreted from an archival design by artist and illustrator Vittorio Accornero. Take a closer look as the tiger appears against a whimsical greenery and floral backdrop. Classifying it as ‘Gucci Tiger’, the contemporary print and ‘Gucci Tiger’ wording patches are presented across RTW statements and accessories. Our top picks are the graphic logo tees, vintage-inspired crewneck sweatshirts and bowling shirts.

Check out the campaign video to learn more

Valentino









Cheng Xiao with the Garavani Locò bag,

The tiger has been an icon of the Maison and appeared as the first look from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1967-68 collection. Fun fact: The pattern was immortalised by supermodel Veruschka von Lehndorff who wore the iconic tiger coat for Vogue USA back in the late ’60s. The Maison applies the tiger motif on tees, hoodies, bucket hats and Valentino Garavani coveted accessories such as the Roman Stud. Besides that, the latest It bag of the season, Valentino Garavani Locò bag, steals the limelight with its compact double handle bag with a VLogo Signature clip closure. Discover the collection here.

Fendi







Fendi releases a sophisticated yet bold collection to celebrate the 2022 Spring Festival and the Year of the Tiger. Taking inspiration from the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China, the tiger motif takes centre stage on RTW statements and accessories. Key pieces include the signature Regular Mini and Nano Baguette. Tasteful black and grey monochrome debut on shirts, suits, and denim jackets in the menswear department. At the same time, trusty handbags like the Baguette Messenger and Fendiness backpack adopt the logo-mania print. Shop here.

Salvatore Ferragamo











Salvatore Ferragamo introduces Tiger in Wonderland in collaboration with Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu. Inspired by the zodiac tiger, these remarkable artists created a print that pays tribute to traditional Chinese paintings. The beautiful print appears on a silk foulard scarf, the signature Ferragamo Studio bag and beyond, featuring other zodiac animals in a Chinese garden. Opt for the red Trifolio handbag for something more obscure. As for the men’s collection, red and black with monogrammed Gancini splashes are definitely stealing the limelight this festive season. Discover the collection here.

Bottega Veneta











Famed for its vibrant hues and plushy companions, Bottega Veneta is painting the town orange. This Chinese New Year, the signature Cassette and Arco bags bring warmth and joy to your wardrobe in the vivid hue as a timeless staple. The Cassette bag also comes in a white edition weaving with orange trims as a chic companion.

Head over to the website for more.

Moschino

Fashion rebel and pioneer Jeremy Scott of Moschino returns with another electrifying collaboration. The 16-piece capsule collection features nostalgic prints of the childhood cereal breakfast Tony the Tiger. The iconic mascot takes over in striking blue spanning comfy sweatshirts, shorts, tees and outerwear. If blue is not your cup of tea, why not elevate your styling personality with a feisty tiger print?

Discover the collection here.