Yuna and Joe Flizzow star in Coach’s ‘Courage To Be Real’ campaign

Joining fellow members of the Coach family, Malaysian stars Yuna and Joe Flizzow share insightful moments of courage with powerful vignettes.

When Coach first unveiled its ‘Courage To Be Real’ short film featuring Lil Nas X (its global ambassador), the Petra Collins-directed project caught everyone’s attention. The fashion house’s message is loud and clear: be courageous in the face of self-expression. Be unapologetically true to yourself. Grit and tenacity are indeed big ideas. It’s a notion, an idea even, that resonates with this zeitgeist as humankind go on an eventful journey exploring their very own individuality.

This time, Coach is upping the ante on its mission via a series of vignettes. With authenticity at its core, each short video showcases members of the Coach Family as they express insightful and crucial moments on finding the courage to get to where they are now. The follow-up to the ‘Courage To Be Real’ campaign features Malaysian personalities — singer Yuna and rapper Joe Flizzow, alongside the likes of Rickey Thompson, Benito Skinner, Ramona Young, Parker Kit Hill, and Richie Shazam.

Each vignette celebrates its very own facet of celebrating courage — be it stepping out of one’s comfort zone, building confidence, or pushing no matter the difficulty. For Joe Flizzow, courage is all about “being as honest as possible” and “not trying to be something or someone you’re not”. As for Yuna, it’s when you pay no mind to the opinions of others about you. She acknowledges that even though she might “feel self-conscious or insecure” but she quickly overcomes that by mobilising her inner courage. Well, how do you find the courage to be real and what keeps you — you?

Watch the all the videos HERE.

(Header and Featured Image taken from video)