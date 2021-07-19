You can never go wrong with a pair of hoop earrings to flaunt on a daily.
“The only hoops I wear now are those by ‘KIN, I don’t wear other brands,” says Yuna, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter.
Yuna, who was also previously on the cover of Prestige Malaysia‘s December 2020 issue, has just teamed up with local demi-fine jewellers ‘KIN themselves. Out of the collaboration comes the limited-edition Yuna Hoops — 1.5″ hoop earrings with curved accents, available in 18k Gold Vermeil or Rhodium.
While Yuna has found stardom in music with international hit songs like Crush featuring Usher, she is also hailed as a fashion icon. Her cool and vibrant style has set and shaped trends, and a signature look for Yuna has always been her collection of accessories — more notably, her ‘KIN hoops.
‘KIN co-founders Athiya Hamid and Zaireen Iskandar share their enthusiasm about working alongside Yuna to create a new statement accessory. “We wanted to create a pair of hoops that represented her and that she could call her own, so we worked closely together on this unique piece. These are not your ordinary hoops; they are very much Yuna’s hoops,” they say.
Yuna adds, “I love that the design is very minimal and classy – it reminds me of a relaxing day out at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, looking at art and artefacts,”
To showcase the Yuna Hoops, ‘KIN and Yuna shot a campaign directed by Bibo Aswan, centred around a retro 1970s glam theme.
Here, Yuna shares the experience of co-designing her very own ‘KIN hoops.
I love hoops because they immediately upgrade your whole outfit. You could be wearing a casual outfit like sweatpants and a sweater, but throw on a pair of hoops and the whole vibe immediately changes. I wear mine all the time for that confidence and style boost, even when I’m working from home!
I love that they’re so unique! The design is very minimal and classy. It reminds me of a relaxing day out, like an excursion to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles to wander around looking at the art and artefacts.
Definitely! I’m not a huge fan of fast fashion, and this includes fast or costume jewellery. They get ruined so fast. When I was younger, I went through so many pairs of hoops. In retrospect, knowing what I do now, I could have just invested in Demi-Fine jewellery as they would have lasted longer and been more sustainable. Many statement pieces these days are not available in Demi-Fine options which is very unfortunate, so I’m really happy that I found ‘KIN!
I love quality jewellery! The only hoops I wear now are those by ‘KIN, I don’t wear other brands. It was a natural decision to collaborate with a label I love and trust.
The ‘KIN woman is definitely someone with a strong sense of self. I think someone like me would be drawn to them; someone who has gone through a lot and still remains true to herself. Someone who’s not afraid to shine and who knows how to care for herself and the people around her. She’ll put them on and feel confident that she can take on any challenges that come her way!
The limited-edition Demi-Fine Yuna Hoops are priced at RM720 for the Rhodium version and RM820 for the 18k Gold Vermeil edition. Purchase them at www.jewellerybykin.com while stocks last.
