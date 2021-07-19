You can never go wrong with a pair of hoop earrings to flaunt on a daily.

“The only hoops I wear now are those by ‘KIN, I don’t wear other brands,” says Yuna, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter.

Yuna, who was also previously on the cover of Prestige Malaysia‘s December 2020 issue, has just teamed up with local demi-fine jewellers ‘KIN themselves. Out of the collaboration comes the limited-edition Yuna Hoops — 1.5″ hoop earrings with curved accents, available in 18k Gold Vermeil or Rhodium.

While Yuna has found stardom in music with international hit songs like Crush featuring Usher, she is also hailed as a fashion icon. Her cool and vibrant style has set and shaped trends, and a signature look for Yuna has always been her collection of accessories — more notably, her ‘KIN hoops.

‘KIN co-founders Athiya Hamid and Zaireen Iskandar share their enthusiasm about working alongside Yuna to create a new statement accessory. “We wanted to create a pair of hoops that represented her and that she could call her own, so we worked closely together on this unique piece. These are not your ordinary hoops; they are very much Yuna’s hoops,” they say.

Yuna adds, “I love that the design is very minimal and classy – it reminds me of a relaxing day out at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, looking at art and artefacts,”

To showcase the Yuna Hoops, ‘KIN and Yuna shot a campaign directed by Bibo Aswan, centred around a retro 1970s glam theme.

Here, Yuna shares the experience of co-designing her very own ‘KIN hoops.