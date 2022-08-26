Zegna appointed as the new luxury travelwear partner for Real Madrid

Italian luxury fashion brand Zegna has partnered with the LaLiga team, Real Madrid, as their latest luxury travelwear partner.

Replacing the German luxury brand, Hugo Boss, as the club’s official fashion sponsor, Zegna is all set to introduce new designs in Madrid in September. The club’s football and basketball teams will be donning the Zegna designs during the time of leisure for the upcoming season — 2022/2023.

Additionally, after the launch, a catalogue of standard-size-based designs, incorporating Zegna’s brand heritage and history, will be available in all its stores across the globe.

More about the collaboration

The birth of both the brands’ date back to the early 20th century — Real Madrid was founded in 1902 and Zegna in 1910. This lets the merger to include both — one of the most successful football clubs and an elegant and experienced luxury menswear label.

Moreover, Zegna’s new redefined logo, paying a tribute to founder Ermenegildo Zegna’s conscious-minded 232 road design, is set to flawlessly unite with Real Madrid’s symbol.

When will Zegna launch the new designs for Real Madrid?

Zegna will launch the new designs, for the latest collaboration, on September 30, 2022, in Madrid. Laos Blanco, the football club under Real Madrid, will be the first to wear the newly designed travelwear designed by Zegna at the Champions League.

The similar objectives followed by Zegna and Real Madrid brings them together for this collaboration. An official statement reads, “When you know where you are going, you can follow your own path, this is a mantra shared by both Zegna and Real Madrid – one that will also guide both organisations as they enter an exciting new chapter in their respective histories. Together, these roads will lead us to new frontiers and will allow us to serve as catalysts for change while championing a brighter future together.”

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy of Zegna)