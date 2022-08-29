Zegna redefines the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker for Fall/Winter 2022

The Triple Stitch™ Sneaker is born in Oasi Zegna, where the heart and soul of Zegna lies.

This season, the iconic Triple Stitch™ Sneaker continues to accomplish all the needs of a versatile everyday shoe that celebrates everything that it is designed for — softness, lightness and flexibility. With a silhouette that fits any occasion, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker defines Zegna’s trajectory into luxury leisurewear under the supervision of Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori.

First introduced in 2017, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker has received overwhelming response as an essential footwear style that combines the brand’s codes and a flexible yet lightweight archetype. The silhouette further creates an enduring icon that bears multifunctional wearability while meeting the modern man’s style needs.

Especially for Fall/Winter 2022, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker is reimagined in new colours and materials, ranging from rich grained leather to canvas and plush suede. Each new iteration of the sophisticated shoe continues to highlight the brand’s signature triple crossing-elastic detail for an easy slip-on fit, while bringing to mind the look of three-stitches traditionally featured on tailored jackets to symbolise and honour Zegna’s heritage and craftsmanship.

Where practicality and pragmatism meet, the Triple Stitch™ Sneaker is a progressive spin on tradition and craftsmanship for modern men of style and panache. Here are the Zegna Triple Stitch™ Sneaker colour variations, available now in Malaysia.