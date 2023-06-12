Get inspired this Father’s Day with our top 10 gift ideas for fathers from all walks of life

The struggles of preparing ahead for Father’s Day usually come by way of figuring out gift ideas for the occasion, especially for fathers who want for nothing.

And of course, celebrating the bravery, courage, and hard work that our fathers and paternal figures put in shouldn’t be relegated to just one day out of the year. But with Father’s Day now close on the horizon ahead on the 18th of this month, there has never been a more opportune time to pick out something truly exceptional to commemorate the moment with.

Come this year around, we have selected an assortment of gifting ideas that would fit seamlessly into every dad’s routine, regardless of the hats he chooses to wear or the pace at which he decides to pursue life and its many facets. After all, the modern gentleman is personified by dynamism, vitality, and adaptability in every chapter.

Whether it be understated pieces of precious bijoux, functional objets d’art that add an air of elegance to a work desk, or even fashionable accents to zhuzh up an everyday outfit with, there’s sure to be something to complete your Father’s Day celebrations with in our dedicated gift guide.

Get a little inspiration for Dad from our 2023 Father’s Day gift ideas

1. Comyns Money Clip (Price: MYR 780)

While there’s nothing necessarily wrong with a good ol’ conventional wallet, the fact stands that they tend to run a little on the bulky side, what with the number of added inserts for cards, cash, and change to spare. For the dad looking to keep a slim and trim profile while also having his cash easily at hand, there’s the Comyns Money Clip in sleek panes of high-polish sterling silver, to keep your notes securely pressed in his pockets.

This tasteful everyday treasure is available in three distinct designs: the Wave, the Fold, and the Hand.

2. Comyns King’s Bracelet (MYR 1,990)

Every outfit can always do with an added touch of dazzle, and that can be had with a choice selection of fine jewelry. Our recommendation? The meticulously crafted links of a Comyns King’s Bracelet. Taking its name from the King’s maille weave typically featured in the use of chainmail armour, this marvel of silversmithing exemplifies the age-old ideals of braveheart courage and protection.

Choose from small (MYR 1,890) or medium (MYR 1,990) sizes, depending on your wrist measurements.

3. Berluti Playtime Sneaker (MYR 5,700)

For casual weekends on the run, or days off from the weekday 9-to-5 grind, tell your dad to step out of his Oxfords and slip on a pair of Berluti Playtime Sneakers. Debuting as part of their latest Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, this iteration of their classic casual shoe has been suitably revised for the season with textured beige linen and cotton.

The design is contrasted by an off-white rubber sole and a Scritto motif achieved through a 3D additive manufacturing process involving several layers to complete the look.

4. Berluti Lorenzo Drive Loafer (MYR 6,750)

For a shoe that takes on just as many guises as our fathers often do, there’s always Berluti’s Lorenzo Drive Loafer. Whether for work or for play, the Lorenzo Drive Loafers assume an elegantly nondescript role in every outfit. Dress them up in a casual blazer and pant combination for an evening soiree, or broad shorts and an open-buttoned shirt for afternoon drinks with friends.

Two versions are available to purchase now: the plain Camoscio suede calf leather in Pepper or Visone colourways, or in Scritto leather (MYR 7,050) featuring an asymmetrical script detail from an 18th-century letter purchased by Olga Berluti.

5. Tiffany & Co. HardWear Link Bracelet in Yellow Gold (MYR 21,900)

For a gift to truly treasure for a lifetime, if not well into generational posterity, the Tiffany & Co. HardWear Link Bracelet in polished Yellow Gold is your best bet. An ideal Father’s Day gift for those who are looking to pull out all the stops, the distinct design of each gauge link is evocative of the bold architecture inherent to New York City, where the brand is headquartered.

Wear it on its own or combine it into a stack for a statement look, for the dad who wants to go bold. The bracelet is available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes.

6. Tiffany & Co. Makers Signet Ring in Sterling Silver (MYR 3,550)

For the father who appreciates more discretion where jewelry is concerned, there’s always the Makers Signet Ring in Sterling Silver, from Tiffany & Co. Part of the fine jewelry house’s Tiffany 1837 Makers collection in honour of their hollowware shop, this band of polished silver offers a pared-down, restrained approach to wearable treasures.

The flat top can be worn as is for a truly minimalistic look or be engraved in a design of your choice.

7. Khoon Hoi Cloud Joseph Silk Shirt (MYR 828)

If there is one thing that never goes out of style, it’s a well-cut silk shirt that drapes beautifully down the body. In which case, a great gifting candidate in that vein would be local designer Khoon Hoi’s Cloud Joseph Silk Shirt. Its boxy cut is paired with an eclectic cloud print motif in navy and set against a border of red for a standout visual effect.

Made purely of silk, this shirt is a true investment wardrobe staple to have. It is available in both Small and Medium sizes from Dia Guild.

8. Melixir Vegan Airfit™ Sunscreen (MYR 180)

Beyond wardrobe staples and jewelry, make a point of protecting your dad’s skin from the ravages of UV exposure with a gift of Melixir’s Vegan Airfit™ Sunscreen. Now available at select Sephora outlets in Malaysia, this sunscreen goes on smoothly without leaving behind a tacky sensation, before setting into a seamless layer of SPF 50+ defense against the sun.

Best of all, it also nourishes the dermis with antioxidant-rich plant-based ingredients such as pine leaf, kale, and basil. The entire Melixir range can be purchased through Sephora stores in Malaysia.

9. AROMATICA Rosemary Root Enhancer (MYR 60)

Personal grooming goes well beyond skincare, as every well-respected beauty enthusiast knows by heart. To help keep dad’s silken locks looking supple and lustrous at any age, consider gifting him AROMATICA’s Rosemary Root Enhancer. Developed to promote enhanced hair volume from the very root, it also performs double duty by nourishing and maintaining scalp health using a combination of essential oils, seven vital vitamins, and six black foods.

Best of all, it doesn’t leave a greasy finish behind, making it perfect for Malaysian humidity! Nab yours at Sephora outlets nationwide.

10. BVLGARI MAN Rain Essence Cologne (MYR 436 for 60ml)

And of course, we couldn’t end a Father’s Day gifting guide without at least including one scent of choice. A brand-new release from the BVLGARI MAN range of colognes, the Rain Essence evokes the fresh clarity of a rainstorm, with clear notes of orange zest and green tea, before segueing into a deep resonance washed by white lotus and musk, before ending with echoes of amber and guaiac wood.

The cologne is available in two sizes — 60ml for MYR 436, and 100ml for MYR 594. As of present, it can be purchased through Parkson, Isetan, Sogo, and Aeon. The fragrance will debut in Sephora by mid-July.

Feature and hero image credits: RDNE Stock project via Pexels