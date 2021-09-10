Inside the Gucci Aria campaign, and the secrets behind its creative ontology

The Gucci Aria campaign is more than just another repertoire of fashion collectibles but one that discusses life beyond skin-deep.

It all began at The Savoy. In his youth, Guccio Gucci worked as a lift boy and found inspiration from the sophisticated and cosmopolitan guests he observed there. He went on to found the House of Gucci, and the rest became history.

But in its centennial year, Gucci went back to its roots to where it all started. The Savoy is celebrated as inspiration of the Gucci Aria campaign scenography — capturing the revolutionary and joyful impetus of eros as the creative force behind contemporary imagery. Directed by Alessandro Michele, the campaign is nothing short of theatrics with a deeper look into the ‘Ontology of Desire’.

The idea is to create a secretive and seductive atmosphere, shooting the rooms of the hotel as a fictitious ‘club’ — as seen in the Gucci Aria digital fashion show for Fall/Winter 2021, which launched the House’s 100-year celebrations in April this year.

Behind each look is an underlining aesthetic that connects mind and body. It is the study of desire that manifests throughout the campaign — rather in a rhetoric narrative. The ‘Ontology of Desire’ is broken down into five parts; Androgyny, Eros, Body, Clothes, and Philosophy.

Androgyny talks about the evolution of mankind from an androgynous creature into one who is desperately wandering in search of a lost half. In Eros, it is the essence of desire — the vital impulse that obliges each of us to restore a lost unity. A impulsive magnet, the desire builds a combinative art made of recompositions that goes beyond identity, gender, orientation, preferences, practices and taste; woven with nuances of erotism, flesh and love.

Body is a tactile surface that separates the soul from the body. The body reserves the ‘erotic power’ that joyfully liberates into a transformative energy. It looks at existence as a corporeal exhibition. It is in this hungry, eager, and never saturated skin that Eros has built its temple within. And Clothes is the skin we decide to live in — with the power to define who we want to be. It is an identity artefact, or an epidermic prosthesis that catapults us into the erotic game of life.

Lastly, Philosophy narrates the erotic relationship with the world that is defined by everything — artefacts, dreams, clothes and desire. It is a cycle that continues to manifest itself through our life — consciously and unconsciously.

And in a world that is defined by everything we touch, feel and know, Gucci is offering more than just another runway look for its 100th anniversary. The Gucci Aria campaign encapsulates just that and so much more — leaving just enough as food for thought.