aespa, the new face of Chopard, rocks the Ice Cube collection and Alpine Eagle watches

For an exciting new campaign launched by Chopard this summer, the girls of the wildly popular K-pop group aespa personify the brand’s key collections, including the Ice Cube and Alpine Eagle.

Celebrating youth, energy and creativity, Chopard’s current jewellery portfolio features the best and brightest. And what better way to capture that spirit than by teaming up with the highly popular K-pop girl group aespa? Having crossed the 1 million mark in the first week of their MY WORLD album release — the second K-pop girl group to do so after BLACKPINK — aespa’s success certainly speaks for itself. With the sheer talent and joie de vivre exuded by Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning, the girl group caught the Maison’s eye and will thus personify Chopard’s key collections for the summer, which also includes the Ice Cube and Alpine Eagle.

aespa fronts Chopard’s new campaign

Just like Chopard, aespa is all about being innovative. The K-pop group’s name itself is derived from a clever combination of ‘aspect’ and ‘Avatar X Experience’, driven by the theme of “experiencing a new world via the encounter of the ‘avatar’, your other self”. After topping the charts with hit singles “Black Mamba”, “Next Level”, “Savage” and their recently released “Girls”, aespa also took the main stage at Coachella in 2022. Charming and multifaceted, the fabulous four have redefined pop music on both a local and global scale. And encapsulated in Chopard’s inspiring new campaign for the summer, the group’s star power and ‘aenergy’ are a perfect match for the brand in expressing their shared values.

Breaking tradition with Chopard’s Ice Cube and Alpine Eagle

On top of their record-breaking music, aespa is also known for their ability to rock even the quirkiest of outfits. Synonymous with contemporary jewellery, Chopard’s Ice Cube collection stands out for the minimalism and simplicity of its design. Comprising pared-down and deliberately androgynous graphic and rectangular shapes, the collection challenges traditional jewellery-making conventions — perfect when paired with the girls of aespa and their unique genre.

The new Chopard x aespa campaign sees the K-pop girl group successfully combine Ice Cube with the pure design of Chopard’s Alpine Eagle watch collection — capturing the spirit entirely on their own.

