All the ‘gems’ that glittered at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards

The 81st annual Golden Globes saw a number of iconic fashion looks from star-studded celebrities — which also included the ways they accessorised. Here are our picks of some of the most stylish jewellery moments from the show.

Awards season is always one of the most anticipated times of the year. Glory is crowned to the well-deserved in the film and television industry; celebrities gather for moments that would soon become memes; and of course, the fashion is worth waiting for. From the red carpet to centre stage, the glitz and glamour as worn by Hollywood stars have become something of a show on their own — and we’re here to examine the accessories matching their sartorial elegance.

Old Hollywood glamour was the recurring motif all throughout the evening. Margot Robbie, still deep in her Barbie era, pulled up in a pink custom Armani Prive as a tribute to the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll. Jennifer Lopez was a floral vision in a pink Nicole + Felicia couture strapless mermaid dress, a matching cape with exaggerated flower sleeves, and side-swept curls and matching pink makeup. Yet another glance at Old Hollywood is through Julia Schlaepfer’s white gown from Danielle Frankel: a classic flawless drape, high neck and no back.

When it came to jewellery, the practice was ‘less is more’. Subtlety was key — statement earrings, necklaces and rings that played off the intricate embroidery and sophisticated fabrics. Here, some of our top picks of the most fashionable jewellery moments from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Elle Fanning

From playing our dreamy Sleeping Beauty princess in the Maleficent films to the sassy, sharp-witted Empress Catherine in The Great, Elle Fanning is yet another picture of royalty at the Globes. To complement her champagne-coloured vintage Pierre Balmain bow gown, the young actress donned white gold pieces from Cartier: the Pluie de Cartier earrings; Reflection de Cartier necklace draped around her neck; and a Cartier Collection ring with a statement pearl on her finger.

Dua Lipa

True to her cameo role in Barbie, Dua Lipa pulled up in a custom Haute Couture black velvet bustier gown with a mermaid-like finish. And to accessorise, she paired it with a Tiffany & Co. necklace in gold and platinum with yellow beryl, topaz quartz and diamonds from its 1962 archives — playing off the gold details of her gown. To complete the look, a ring in platinum with an unenhanced yellow sapphire and diamonds.

Emma Stone

The Poor Things actress was decked in Louis Vuitton from head to toe for the evening. To match her shimmering champagne custom gown, she wore a pair of white gold and diamond earrings as well as a white gold, diamond and yellow sapphire ring from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Timothée Chalamet

The Wonka actor let his whimsicalities stay in the film. At the Globes, he was a classy vision in shimmery black. Having been an Cartier ambassador for a couple of years now, he showed up with the Cartier Crash wristwatch from 2013 (18k white gold black ceramic and diamonds) along with a Cartier Collection necklace to enhance the black-and-silver motifs all throughout his look.

Jennifer Lawrence

Let’s be real — J.Law has always been the moment. Donning a classy midnight-blue draped velvet gown, she was a picture of elegance on the red carpet. She kept her accessories minimal, too, for another quiet luxury moment: a Tiffany & Co. pear-cut pendant from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection; and to complete the look, Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Sea Coral earrings in a quirky feather design.

Florence Pugh

The Oppenheimer star showed up in a blood-red number from Valentino, but her choice of jewels were dazzling yellow diamonds. Repping her ambassadorship with Tiffany & Co., she paired her dress with a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Flowers and Stars necklace in 18k yellow gold and platinum with diamonds; along with a pair of earrings in platinum & gold with Fancy Intense Yellow diamonds. She completed the look with a pair of rings: one in platinum and diamonds; and one in platinum and 18k yellow gold with a fancy Intense Yellow Diamond and white diamonds. A perfect balance of subtlety with the white and yellow, to let the red take centre stage!

Greta Lee

As is the cinematography of Past Lives, Greta Lee had a subtle touch of blue on the red carpet. She wore a custom pale lemon floor-length bimaterial ring dress from Loewe. For accessories, she opted for Tiffany & Co. aquamarines that glinted gorgeously under the light. For earrings, Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany; and to complete, a ring in 18k yellow gold and platinum featuring aquamarines and diamonds.