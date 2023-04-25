Billion-dollar baubles: A close look at the Ambani family’s jewellery pieces

Shloka Ambani, who is married to a member of the Ambani family, was born into a family of diamond merchants and owns a collection of unique and exquisite diamond jewellery. Her jewellery collection is a sight to behold. From jaw-dropping neckpieces to custom-made pieces that speak volumes, she has it all. However, the L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace gifted to her by Nita Ambani is currently stealing the spotlight. This unique masterpiece by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad features the world’s largest internally flawless diamond, a 407.48 carat step-cut yellow diamond, suspended from a 229.52 carat white diamond necklace, and intertwined with 18-karat rose gold branchlets. To add to its charm, the rose gold chain is adorned with 91 other diamonds, totalling another 200 carats to the necklace, making it worth a staggering USD 55 million.

The family’s wealth and lavish lifestyle are widely known in India, with their collection of expensive jewellery being a particularly prized possession. Valued in the billions of dollars, this collection includes a range of exquisite and unique pieces, highlighting the family’s affinity for luxury and extravagance, which has been passed down over generations. Here, we take a look at the Ambani family’s individual preferences and tastes when it comes to their collection of expensive jewellery.

In addition to the breathtaking L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace, Shloka Mehta boasts an impressive collection of jewellery that will leave you in awe. Keep scrolling to discover some of her statement-making pieces.

Whether she’s attending a traditional wedding or a high-profile event, Shloka Ambani’s jewellery collection never fails to impress. From classic designs to contemporary pieces, she knows how to accessorise with style and sophistication.

Nita Ambani’s jewellery

Nita Ambani, the wife of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, is known for her exquisite taste in jewellery. Her collection features some of the most stunning and rare pieces, which she has amassed over the years.

One of her most iconic pieces is a diamond necklace, which she wore to her daughter’s wedding. The necklace features a stunning 12-carat heart-shaped diamond, which is surrounded by smaller diamonds. It is said to be worth millions of dollars.

Another standout piece in Nita’s collection is a diamond bracelet, which she wore to an event in Mumbai. The bracelet is made up of hundreds of diamonds and is set in platinum. It is a truly breathtaking piece of jewellery that perfectly complements any outfit. Nita is also a fan of traditional Indian jewellery and has a collection of stunning pieces that feature intricate designs and vibrant colours. One such piece is a polki necklace, which is made up of uncut diamonds set in gold. The necklace is a beautiful example of traditional Indian craftsmanship and is a true work of art.

Overall, Nita Ambani’s jewellery collection is a testament to her impeccable taste and love for all things beautiful. Her pieces are not only valuable, but they also hold sentimental value, as many of them have been passed down through generations of her family.

Isha Ambani’s jewellery

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has become known for her exquisite taste in jewellery. Her wedding to Anand Piramal in 2018 was a spectacle of glamour, with Ambani’s jewellery choices attracting just as much attention as her designer outfits.

For her big day, Ambani turned to her family’s long-time favourite couturiers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, for her heirloom lehenga. The intricate zardozi and mukaish work was further accentuated with an all-diamond memo for the jewellery. The glowing bride chose to layer a diamond choker with two types of rani haars, along with a maang tikka that punctuated her slicked-back hairdo. A pair of coordinated earrings, nath, and bangles rounded off the look for the night.

Ambani’s jewellery collection is a reflection of her love for statement pieces, with a wide range of high-impact jewellery items that she has been seen wearing to many events.

However, minimalist silhouettes also pull in occasional cameos in her jewellery box.

Overall, Isha Ambani’s jewellery collection is a combination of traditional and contemporary designs that reflect her personal style. From intricate diamond chokers to dainty earrings, her jewellery choices are always eye-catching and are sure to inspire any fashionista.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram