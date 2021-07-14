The effortless Chopard moments on the iconic Cannes red carpet are back.
The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off. We’re sure you’ve seen the celebrated moments revealed on the Cannes red carpet lately, including Bella Hadid’s entrance in the Schiaparelli gown and necklace, and seeing Timothée Chalamet in that Tom Ford suit – you know which one. After its absence last year due to the pandemic, seeing the glitz and glam revival on the red carpet is a breath of fresh air.
With Chopard as the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival since 1998, this year’s collection was inspired by Paradise and the lush nature of the mythological. To celebrate the return of the 74th Film Festival, Chopard refreshes the Red Carpet Collection, as a tribute to cinema and those who radiate with energy. Check out our chosen picks to see who wore them best in this year’s inspiring collection. You’re going to adore all of it.
All images credit: Chopard