Come ‘Celebrate Wonder’ with Swarovski for its latest holiday campaign
28 Oct 2023 11:00 AM

Come ‘Celebrate Wonder’ with Swarovski for its latest holiday campaign

Ronn Tan

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Swarovski holiday campaign, comprising alluring earrings, gorgeous necklaces and more.

This year, Swarovski is celebrating the holiday season with an all-new sparkling campaign. Photographed by the one and only Steven Meisel, the aptly named ‘Celebrate Wonder’ campaign features five unparalleled portraits — all showcasing the magical allure of the Swarovski crystal. Dame Pat McGrath was also at the forefront of the project, imbuing her legendary make-up techniques alongside Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski’s Creative Director, and Guido Palau, the hairstyling maestro.

For ‘Celebrate Wonder’, Swarovski sought to highlight its jewellery collections via five varying yet joyfully intertwined personalities. They are Blue Gema, Mesmera Stardust, Matrix Supernova, Punk Luna and Hyperbola Nebula. The latter comprises a crystal headpiece conceived by milliner Stephen Jones. Whether they are gifts for loved ones or for yourself, the holiday campaign is all about glamour without limits — a vivacious display of boldness, experimentation and self-expression.

Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert on the new campaign: “Our holiday campaign is a celebration of the infinite possibility of self-expression and creativity in the way that only Swarovski can bring. My vision [centred] around the idea of women, all with distinct looks and personalities, transforming into the [jewellery] pieces they are wearing. Together with Steven Meisel and Pat McGrath, we have created magic in a series of images that capture the festive glamour and wonder of the holiday season.”

Since its inception in Austria in 1895, Swarovski has continued to put individuality and fine jewellery on the pedestal; and the ‘Celebrate Wonder’ holiday campaign is no exception. Highlights include the likes of the Hyperbola Choker, Gema Cuff, Mesmera Clip Earrings and Dextera Bangle.

Learn more about Swarovski HERE.

(All photos by Steven Meisel for Swarovski)

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
