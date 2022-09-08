What’s on Daiyan Trisha’s Cartier wish list?

Daiyan Trisha shares the three items at the top of her Cartier wish list, from La Panthère collection to Love.

Multi-talented Malaysian personality Daiyan Trisha is a fashion role model for many throughout the country. So, it comes without surprise that fans would want to know what she wears and how the star dresses. Known for her effortlessly chic and bold style, the actress-singer-songwriter-fashionista knows what it takes to stand out and stay gleaming. During Lifestyle Asia’s recent Digital Cover shoot, Daiyan lets us know the special pieces in her Cartier wish list.

Panthère de Cartier Earrings in Yellow Gold

Putting this pair of earrings on is akin to having the spirit of the Panthère by your side at all times. The Panthére de Cartier earrings in yellow gold, like the ones above, are the epitome of sublime savour faire. Made with 18K yellow gold, black lacquer, onyx, five brilliant-cut diamonds, and tsavorite garnets, these Cartier accessories are all about duality and versatility. Hence, it comes without surprise that the beautiful earrings are on Daiyan Trisha’s wish list. Panthère de Cartier earrings are available in a plethora of forms and materials (such as rose gold and yellow gold).

Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold (Diamond-Paved)

Cartier’s Love bracelets might just be among the Maison’s most popular and iconic products. An undeniable beauty, the bracelet adds sparkle and finesse to anyone fortunate enough to wear it. With 18K yellow gold and 204 brilliant-cut diamonds (pictured), the Love bracelet is a classic and timeless as it gets. Of course, the collection comprises a wide variety of types. Looking for Love bracelets in white gold or rose gold? There are ample options for you to choose from — including bracelets sans diamonds.

La Panthère de Cartier Watch in Yellow Gold

The easily recognisable La Panthère de Cartier watch is marvel in its own right. Already a scene-stealer by itself, the watch is also a great (and effortless) complement to any outfit. Cartier offers different sizes for its watches but this specific small model piece is created with yellow gold case and bracelet, a clean gold-finish dial, black lacquer spots, sword-shaped hands in blue, as well as a yellow gold panther head and 40 brilliant-cut diamonds. You can also spot the yellow gold ardillon buckle and pear-shaped tsavorite eyes. The La Panthére de Cartier watches are adorned with quartz movement.

(All images by Cartier)