Crystal bras to dazzling waist chains: How you can flaunt jewellery this summer

Whilst a lot of people did not wear jewellery during the pandemic lockdowns, we’re happy to report that it is finally coming back — and in grand style, too. From crystal bras to bejewelled waist chains, here’s a closer look at the comeback of jewellery in all its special forms.

Largely shunned during the pandemic, jewellery is now making a comeback. And, not content with adding the finishing touch to our most sophisticated looks, jewellery is now landing in totally unexpected forms, often elevated from a simple accessory to a garment in its own right. From jewel caps to bras, headbands and eye gems, get ready to see jewels shining everywhere.

If you have to pick just one accessory to slip into your suitcase this summer — apart from the essential sunglasses and hat — something bejewelled looks like a safe bet. After months of being relegated to the back of our closets, jewellery is (finally) coming back to the forefront to accessorise an increasingly assertive, maximalist aesthetic, reflecting a need for colours, patterns, sparkles and other eccentricities. As we head into summer, earrings, cuffs and waterfall jewellery are all busting out of lockdown, showing themselves in a new light.

Jewellery comeback: Hailey Bieber leads with the crystal bra

Driven by many celebrities and social media influencers — Hailey Bieber in the lead — the jewel bra has a growing number of followers around the world, allowing ‘no bra’ aficionados to dress their breasts without constraint — or almost — while covering just enough to avoid social media censorship. As a result, from the big luxury houses to fast fashion brands, jewel bras are everywhere. But if there’s one model that’s proving particularly popular, it’s the crystal bra, with search interest up considerably in one year on Google Trends (+93%), and skyrocketing on the global fashion search engine Stylight (+1,000%).

And that’s not the only way that jewellery is taking over our wardrobes. Not content with becoming underwear, jewellery caps are now also a thing, adding a bohemian or oriental touch, depending on the model and style. Beaded caps are doing well, with a 137% increase in search interest on Google Trends, and over 1,000% on the specialised platform Stylight. Jewellery is also being transformed into belts — channeling Y2K nostalgia — or, more precisely, into belly chains (+61% on Google Trends), and into facial stick-ons like eye gems (+75%).

Crown jewels

When it’s not stepping into the role of a garment, jewellery seems determined to ramp up femininity — or clichés — to the extreme, adopting a regal air. Indeed, Elizabeth II, recently in the spotlight thanks to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, seems to have been a source of inspiration for many. The tiara is, for example, now buzzing online, with a 313% increase in clicks on Stylight, as are the famous Swarovski crystals (+429%) and waterfall jewellery (+63% on Google Trends).

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.