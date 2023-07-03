What’s on Eyka Farhana’s Chopard wish list?

Eyka Farhana shares the three items at the top of her Chopard wish list, from the Happy Diamonds collection to Les Chaines necklace.

Just like Chopard’s ensemble of exquisite and charming jewellery pieces, Eyka Farhana shines and glimmers everywhere she goes. She is the moment, after all. During Lifestyle Asia’s recent Digital Cover shoot, Eyka lets us know the special pieces on her Chopard wish list.

Les Chaines

Chopard’s Les Chaines necklace is truly a work of art. A statement piece for the ages, if you will. Beautifully designed with 18K 100% ethical rose gold, the “C” pendant-fitted creation is also adjustable. Eyka loves the versatility of the Les Chaines jewellery, which includes the ability to switch between wearing it as a choker or a necklace. It’s, undoubtedly, one-of-a-kind — something fit for someone of Eyka’s stature. The very exclusive Les Chaines collection also comes with a stunning bracelet to match.

Happy Butterfly Pendant

The Happy Butterfly Pendant that Eyka loves is a collaboration between Chopard and Mariah Carey. Taking inspiration from butterflies (well, of course), the pendant is crafted with 18K white gold and comes fitted with 0.94-carat white diamonds. Created alongside Caroline Scheufele, the Haute Joaillerie piece is a clear attention grabber. Like the fashionista she is, styling is one of the reasons Eyka adores the Happy Butterfly pendant. “You can wear it with any style like dress, casual wear and also with a blazer. It’s simple and elegant,” she expresses. We can’t agree more!

Happy Diamonds Necklace

Although Eyka is a fan of Chopard’s Happy Diamonds collection in general, she points out the Happy Sun, Moon and Stars as her favourite. The jewellery is playful and full of movement — just like the actress in her element on set. The necklace with 18K white gold and 0.16-carat white diamonds is a masterpiece like no other. Of course, it’s a perfect companion for all kinds of occasions.

Read our full interview with our cover star Eyka Farhana in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 012 HERE.