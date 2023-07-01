Get to know these exquisite Chopard jewellery collections from My Happy Hearts to Precious Lace

Seven different collections make up Chopard’s current jewellery portfolio featuring some of the brand’s most prominent emblems.

Chopard has been synonymous with exquisite quality and brilliant craftsmanship since its founding by Louis-Ulysse Chopard in 1860. The Swiss brand has continued to innovate and impress with one-of-a-kind luxury items throughout the past 163 years. Known for its fine jewellery, Chopard — currently helmed by Germany’s Scheufele family — comprises an extensive jewellery portfolio that transcends zeitgeist and trends.

Chopard offers seven distinctive jewellery collections at the moment. They are My Happy Hearts, Happy Hearts, Happy Diamonds, Ice Cube, Precious Lace, L’Heure Du Diamant and Chopardissimo. There’s truly something for everyone, each range with its own special traits and characteristics. Whether you’re on the lookout for bracelets, rings or necklaces, these collections can transport you into a whole new realm: Chopard’s jewellery universe. Now, let’s get to know each collection a little better!

My Happy Hearts

The My Happy Hearts collection is all about self-love and prioritising your own happiness. It’s young, vivacious and simply sublime. Bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces are imbued with Chopard’s very own codes — characteristics that the Maison has long been known for throughout its illustrious history. With the My Happy Hearts collection, it’s also easy to stack if you that’s what you desire. Prefer identical pairings? Go for a total set featuring rose gold and mother-of-pearl or a white gold troupe with diamonds. At the end of the day, it’s how you feel with the jewellery on that matters.

Happy Hearts

Helmed by the talisman heart that Chopard is well-loved all around the world for, the Happy Hearts collection is all about love and consideration. The essence of affection flows gently through every jewellery — putting a smile on everyone wears it. Chopard’s Happy Hearts range is an amalgamation of dancing diamonds and coloured hearts. There are creations for a plethora of occasions, from accessories apt for fashion events to casual gatherings at a cafe with friends. Emblematic pieces in the collection include sub-categories such as Happy Hearts Wings, Happy Hearts Flowers, Heart Bangle Bracelet and the Happy Hearts Watch.

Happy Diamonds

Chopard’s Happy Diamonds collection — launched in 1976 — was designed to go against what was considered conventional during the zeitgeist. Comprising watches and jewellery, a major and very crucial part of the collection’s DNA lies in the empowerment of women; which has crafted its identity until today. Now, the Happy Diamonds range is synonymous with liberty and audacity. Created to exude joie de vivre for every wearer, each piece moves like a never ending musical. Some of the most popular designs in the collection are the Happy Sun, Moon and Stars as well as Happy Diamonds Icons.

Ice Cube

Here’s a collection that really needs no introduction. Chopard’s Ice Cube collection is stylish and glamorous — a personification of contemporary craftsmanship. Since its introduction in 1999, its geometrical identity has always been iconic and androgynous. Small graphic cubes are combined to form the eight vertices, 12 edges and six facets. The Ice Cube collection is a brilliant showcase of Maison Chopard’s jewellery-making prowess. The creations in the ensemble include everything from necklaces and earrings to bracelets and rings. Whether rose gold, yellow gold or white gold and with diamonds or not, the multifaceted accessories are bound to add a sparkle to every personal style.

Precious Lace

You might recognise Chopard’s Precious Lace High Jewellery collection from its recent campaign featuring Brand Ambassadors Aespa. The South Korean girl group members — Giselle, Karina, Ningning and Winter — can be seen wearing pieces from the collection alongside other pieces from the brand. Made to be worn everyday, the designs are elegant yet nonchalant. In the collection, you will find diamond necklaces and pendants jewellery that are light but powerful. Chopard’s artisans set out to construct items that resemble the airiness of lace. Notable creations include the stunning Mini-Frou-Frou with ethical rose gold, white diamonds and rubies. Put the Precious Lace collection on and immerse in an aura of sensuality and gracefulness.

L’Heure du Diamant

With the L’Heure du Diamant collection, Chopard aims to highlight its revered artisans and their impeccable skills. Considered the Swiss brand’s luxury jewellery range, precious stones take centre stage — fitted alongside ethereal pendants. Available in a variety of shapes, each pendant is as extraordinary as it gets. Take the newly introduced L’Heure Du Diamant Marquise for example. In addition to the 2.80-carat white diamonds and 18-carat white gold, the beautiful and unparalleled design also shines with either ruby, sapphire or emerald. Undoubtedly, the jewellery in the L’Heure du Diamant collection are statement pieces.

Chopardissimo

Timeless and sensuous, the designs in the Chopardissimo collection are effortless personifications of Maison Chopard’s spirit. What truly sets this range of jewellery apart is the calligraphy of the brand’s logo. Included harmoniously on the creations, the Chopardissimo collection comprises rings and necklaces in both ethical white gold and ethical rose gold. Rings are available with 0.04 carat white diamonds too. Prefer something for the wrist? There are also bracelet options to choose from, in black leather or chain versions. Minimal yet easily recognisable, Chopardissimo pieces are perfect novelties to wear for all occasions. It’s also easy to match with most outfits; be it more flashy ensembles or pared down looks.

