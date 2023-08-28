Here’s a foolproof guide to styling accessories like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

When it comes to fashion, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is an absolute guru! There’s no denying that she’s not just a K-pop sensation, but a trendsetter in music, TV, and the world of fashion. With her captivating melodies, stunning visual presence on screen, and impeccable sense of style, Jisoo sure knows how to keep her followers hooked! Since being appointed as the global ambassador for Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty in March 2021, the star’s aesthetic has become synonymous with all things elegant yet quirky in a unique way.

A quick look at her Instagram and you will notice the feminine vibe reflected in her videos, off-duty looks, on red carpets and more. From adorable phone accessories featuring bows or jewel-encrusted accents, Jisoo expertly elevates her look with subtle, intriguing touches of charm. Ahead, we decode her eight best looks and explore how to accessorise just like the BLACKPINK star.

Way to style accessories like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

The bold hair bow has made a comeback, and it’s one of the most simplistic hair trends to try out. This sweet style is a mainstay and is undoubtedly chic, thanks to TikTok fashion trends such as American Dollcore and even cottage-core. We absolutely love how Jisoo simply elevated her white plain t-shirt with a statement-making, pearlescent bow headband.

Let’s assume you have managed to put together your ensemble but you feel like there’s something missing. Enters: the headband and its transformative powers. Give your clothes a fresh twist by investing in a pearl-embellished headband just like the singer. It has a ‘wow’ factor and is almost regal-like! And the best part? Headbands are seasonless and can be worn with anything and everything.

Love it or hate it, Y2K is here to stay and Jisoo agrees too. Take a look at her phone cover and you’ll notice the mismatched phone charm. As low-rise jeans and beaded necklaces make their comeback, it’s evident that phone charms are among the unsung Y2K revivals.

Back in 2000s, these dangly phone attachments looked cool with the good ol’ Nokia brick phones, but presently it has received a major upgrade. Inspired by Jisoo? Get these cute phone charms here.

It’s quite likely you had a charm bracelet as a kid. Now, with the Y2K trend resurging, why settle for just one beaded bracelet when you can flaunt six? The bracelets add a ‘fun’ bit to your outfit and have a special allure, thanks to their playful nature.

Coming in clay and glass and even faux pearls — Jisoo paired it with a Hello Kitty ring and may we say, how cute it looks?

The timeless opera gloves didn’t just come out of nowhere. Hollywood A-listers were seen embracing the pair almost two years ago, and soon enough, runways too, witnessed its proliferation. From Proenza Schouler to Christian Dior, and Simone Rocha, among others — opera gloves became an easy way to make an outfit look from good to great.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s completely aced this statement accessory — an edgy pair of red opera gloves that are also embellished. What more could a girl ask for?

Jisoo has kept it pretty neat with her muted tones but it’s the little hints of yellow that remind us of the beauty of sunshine. For ages, this spring shade is known to infuse joy and happiness. If you don’t want to wear bright tones head-to-toe, we suggest dipping your toes into the trend with little accessories like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Equal parts functional and stylish, the classic bucket hat is not going anywhere. It might seem infantile to some, but a good bucket hat has the power to be undeniably cool. And just like Rihanna and Kaia Gerber, this brick-red bucket hat is also Jisoo’s accessory du jour.

Jewellery carries sentiment, and when multiple pieces are layered, they stay not only fresh but also a blast to wear! And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shows us the easiest way to layer jewellery. Take cues from Jisoo, who generously layered her silver oxidised necklaces in different lengths and brought the look together with a pair of dainty earrings.

In fact, we also have a detailed guide to layering jewellery. Check it out here.

