We all know Cartier’s ‘modern handcuff,’ the Love Bracelet, but did you know that the brand’s true cult classic is its Trinity collection?

Cartier has been producing some of the world’s most finest jewellery since the late 19th century. The Tutti Frutti, Love, Juste un Clou, and Panthère collections are just a few examples of this Parisian brand’s groundbreaking designs, remarkable gems, and exquisite craftsmanship. However, one line that cannot go unnoticed is the Cartier Trinity collection, which interestingly originated from a request by the renowned French artist Jean Cocteau.

[All images courtesy of Cartier]

The history of the cult classic Cartier Trinity collection

Louis Cartier, the founder’s grandson and the creative force behind the brand, designed the Trinity ring for Cocteau in 1924. The ring consists of three intertwined bands: yellow gold, representing fidelity; platinum, representing enduring friendship; and rose gold, representing true love. It became an instant success. However, this creation was a daring innovation for its time.

The 1920s were known for the roaring Art Deco style, and Cartier was famous for its colourful and exotic creations. But the Trinity ring was a stark contrast to this trend. Louis creating something so simple and embellished-free took great courage, yet that fearlessness was his success. He created a piece so unique and alluring with magnetic beauty it became a cult classic. And despite being almost a century old, the Trinity ring still remains as one of Cartier’s most iconic designs.

The French jewellery and watchmaking Maison didn’t just stop there. With time, the Trinity ring evolved with various models. These models include rings with words engraved, bigger bands, diamond-embellished Trinity rings, and even rings made by blending ceramic with yellow and white gold. In addition to the Trinity collection, Cartier also created a wedding edition called the Trinity Ruban Solitaire. There’s even earrings, necklaces, and bracelets versions that feature the Trinity design.

The collection has been adorned by iconic figures such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, and Gary Cooper. However, Trinity continues to be popular among today’s celebrities, including Kate Middleton, Kylie Jenner, and many others. The immense success of this collection isn’t just due to its impeccable design. It’s also the powerful symbolism and endless interpretations embodied in this forever-embedded ring. Whether it’s a token of affection, friendship, or passed down as a family heirloom, Trinity is vintage, modern and quintessential Cartier piece.

For more information about Cartier’s Trinity collection, please visit their website here.