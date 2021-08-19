House of Gucci is set to take Hollywood by storm with its high-octane plot, charismatic stars, intrigue, glamour, and a whole lot of fabulous fashion courtesy of the namesake fashion house. Fans have long been lapping up the various period-appropriate couture pieces that have been released thus far, but the first trailer has given us a wider look into the world of Gucci, elaborate costumes and jewellery abound.

There’s already Oscar buzz surrounding the movie, which centres around Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who’s convicted of hiring a hitman to murder her husband, played by Lady Gaga. Janty Yates is the costume designer, and the production has been granted full access to the Gucci archives — be prepared to see Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino don the most outrageously glamorous ensembles through the 1970s to 1990s.

Lady Gaga wears Bvlgari in House of Gucci

But Gucci isn’t the only designer or brand featured in the film. There are fabulous jewels to be seen everywhere. Bvlgari is prominently featured in a few key scenes from the trailer. In one, Lady Gaga opted for a high jewellery necklace from the new Le Magnifiche collection in platinum with 11 oval rubies, 77 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds, paired with earrings in platinum with 2 oval rubies, round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds.

In another major moment, the actress wears a jewellery set from the Heritage collection: a necklace in gold with amethysts, vitrines, pink tourmalines, emeralds, sapphires and diamonds from 1991, which is paired with earrings in gold with amethysts, vitrines, emeralds and diamonds from 1989, a Serpenti Tubogas Heritage collection bracelet in gold with amethysts and diamonds circa 1972 and a Serpenti Tubogas Heritage collection bracelet in gold, amethysts, rutilated quartzes and diamonds circa 1977.

House of Gucci opens in theatres in the United States on November 24, 2021.

