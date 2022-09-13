“Inside the Dream” with Bulgari: Blackpink’s Lisa, Zendaya and Chiara Ferragni front the first-ever docufilm about a High Jewelry Maison

Following its latest brand campaign “Unexpected Wonders” in July, Bulgari offers a never-before-seen look into its stunning High Jewelry collections, from their formation to red-carpet fashion.

With a distinctive style crafted over generations and a remarkable reputation for Italian excellence, it’s only fitting that Bulgari is the first High Jewelry Maison to grace our screens with its very own docufilm. Bulgari’s innovative designs rewrote the rules of jewellery and pioneered new trends in the glamorous world of high fashion — hence why they are so enduring. And for the first time, the Maison is opening its doors to reveal the creative process behind its High Jewelry collections.

Produced by Terminal9 Studios and directed by Matthieu Menu, the docufilm “Inside the Dream” is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival®, of which Bulgari is official jewelry partner. Follow the footsteps of Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari’s Jewelry Creative Director and extravagant gemstone buyer, as she made her way year after year into a largely male-dominated industry. From searching for the most precious gems in Jaipur, India to crafting the unique pieces in Bulgari’s headquarters in Rome, each stage of the journey to dreamland uncovers each and every painstaking process of how the Maison produces its most coveted pieces.

Ultimately, a jewel is made to be worn. Enter a stellar cast of five extraordinary women and longtime friends of the Roman jeweller: Blackpink’s very own Lalisa aka LISA, American actress Zendaya, Italian digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni, supermodel Lily Aldridge and U.S.-based Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Linked through their love for beauty and breathtaking jewellery, the multifaceted women embody the versatility and eclectic flair that mirror Bulgari’s values.

Among the High Jewelry collections, the Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald is the crown jewel — a true calibre of craft, holding a staggering 93.83 carat Colombian cabochon-cut emeralds with a diamond-set body. The magnificent necklace was first seen around Zendaya’s neck as she made a dazzling arrival at the red carpet of the 78th Venice International Film Festival just last year.

The docufilm “Inside the Dream” will be available on Prime Video in approximately 100 countries worldwide from September 13 2022.