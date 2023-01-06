Jewellery stacking is the focal point of De Beers’ latest drop, the RVL Collection

The RVL Collection, De Beers’ first ever gender-neutral collection has been launched in Malaysia. Bold and modern in design, the minimalistic design calls for creative ways of styling stacking jewellery.

There are few things as synonymous and well-matched as De Beers with diamonds. As the world’s largest producer and distributor of the precious stone, diamond perfection is expected of the jewellery brand — which is why when the RVL Collection, with its defining gold and titanium combination dropped just last month, it was quite a big deal.

“The beauty of this collection is that there’s no written rule about who should wear these pieces or how they should be styled; it is entirely up to the wearer,” Céline Assimon, De Beers Jewellers CEO, affirms of the RVL. “The designs feature a secret code, but they also reflect striations seen in rocks, which tell the story of the earth where our diamonds were formed naturally.”

Dark and enigmatic, soft and sincere

Breaking away from true De Beers fashion of having the diamond front on centre, the RVL Collection pendants transform the stone into a subtle and mysterious figure — instead letting the wearer express their individual character through styling and stacking the pieces as they wish. A sweet juxtaposition of mixed metals, the jewellery pieces are shaped by 18k white and rose gold, black titanium, as well as rows of pavé-set diamonds.

The ineffable De Beers monogram plays the role of the ‘secret code’, with outlines of the ‘D’ and ‘B’ imprinted in the metal itself to form lines that look like gears from the side. After all, one’s character, as the ‘DB’ initials, is not always immediately evident. Often the rising sign comes into play first before their true essence is revealed.

Besides pendants, the RVL Collection also comprises a bracelet with a white gold barrel and fine diamond lines, which are then threaded onto a black knotted card — rugged and modern as it is elegant. A signet ring and delicate band complete the RVL collection, featuring similar motifs as their pendant and bracelet counterparts. A diamond sits, hidden, right next to the concealed ‘DB’ initials in the black titanium and rose gold piece, its presence known only by the wearer. The RVL collection can be mixed and matched, styled and stacked as you wish — the creativity is yours to undertake.

The De Beers RVL Collection is available in the De Beers store at Suria KLCC and its official website HERE with limited pieces available.