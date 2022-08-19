Journey ‘Into The Wild’ with Panthère de Cartier from 4 to 18 September

Cartier brings the immersive ‘Into The Wild’ installation to Kuala Lumpur, and it will be opened to members of the public from 4th to 18th September 2022 — so register now!

KL folks can anticipate an exciting exposition in the name of Cartier. The Maison will be bringing to the city an immersive ‘Into The Wild’ installation that celebrates its indomitable icon, the panther, which has been the iconic emblem in Cartier’s heritage and narrative since its first appearance on a fine jewellery watch in 1914.

A century later, the panther continues to have a dominating presence in the world of Cartier, reimagined and reiterated in multiple facets — celebrating its sensuality, duality, mystic and elegance through and through. The Panthère de Cartier has been subjected to unbridled imagination in jewellery design, watchmaking, fine leather goods, home accessories, eyewear, and high perfumerie.

What can you look forward to at the ‘Into The Wild’ exhibition? Registered guests will discover the world of Panthère de Cartier in all of its stylistic forms, from the feminine muse who inspired it to the savoir-faire that brought it to life, to its captivating spirit in uniquely curated spaces within the mise en scene. The experience will be staged at Workshop 3, Sentul Depot starting 4th to 18th September 2022.

Cartier welcomes everyone on a journey ‘Into The Wild’ and all you need to do is to register online starting 20th August 2022 to ensure you a spot into the world of Panthère de Cartier.

Click HERE to register now.