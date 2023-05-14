Mother’s Day 2023: Jewellery you can gift your mum on this special day

Every day should be an occasion to celebrate our mothers, but Mother’s Day – the second Sunday of May – is more reason than ever to give thanks to them, shower them with extra love, and maybe throw in a gift or two.

We’ve handpicked these jewellery gifts to speak of our immeasurable love and gratitude to the ones who have nurtured us, raised us and loved us. Because our mums deserve only the best.

Here are some jewellery gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

Bvlgari

Bvlgari hits the mark with its latest Mother’s Day campaign, enticing us to celebrate our mums with timeless jewellery creations from the Serpenti Viper to the Bvlgari Bvlgari line.

Tiffany

Tiffany Knot necklace with pink sapphires for Mother’s Day

For Mother’s Day, Tiffany & Co launched a special Greater China Edition Tiffany Knot pendant that comes with pink sapphires set in 18k rose gold. The exclusive pendant is designed with a knot motif to represent the unbreakable bond between a mother and her children and is decorated with pink sapphires for a stylish and sophisticated touch.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels Lucky Spring brooch

Van Cleef & Arpels knows a thing or two about putting spring back into our step, heralding the arrival of spring with the annual release of charming Lucky Spring pendants, rings and brooches. This year’s offering brings a pleasant surprise with the use of a plum blossom motif alongside open-winged ladybugs, delicately crafted with ornamental stones such as carnelian, onyx and mother-of-pearl and gold.

De Beers

De Beers Aura collection

For Mother’s Day, De Beers has launched five new designs in the Aura collection, celebrating the themes of divinity and brightness at its core. We love the Aura trilogy pendant in white gold, which features three diamond cuts – pear-shaped, heart-shaped and round brilliant – together. It’s a unique and fresh take on a classic design that’s going to be a treasured piece for years to come.

Chaumet

Chaumet Jeux de Liens Harmony necklace

The Parisian jeweller’s Liens collection – which symbolises the intertwining of two souls and destines together – is a lovely and thoughtful gift for Mother’s Day. The Jeux de Liens Harmony pieces with the crossed link motif is inspired by the symbol of infinity. The medallion pendants with a sunburst detail radiate refinement and elegance, with diamonds on the central motif and the edge for extra sparkle. The Jeux de Liens Harmony medallions can be customised and engraved to make Mother’s Day even more memorable.

Cece Jewellery

Cece Jewellery A Traveller’s Tale necklace

Cece Jewellery is a brilliant storyteller whose painstakingly hand-painted enamel and gold jewellery brings to life the most wondrous myths and legends. Her latest jewellery collection is a love song dedicated to the Romani way of life, celebrating nomadic freedom with motifs of wild horses, the Tree of Life, diamond hearts and stars.

Mason and Books

Mason and Books Lovebugs

Fine jewellery brand Mason and Books combines 14K yellow gold with unique gems and charming motifs with deep celebratory meanings. We love the colourful Love Bug pendants and the meanings of transformation and renewal behind the reimagined Egyptian scarab beetle design.

Messika

Messika Baby Move ring

Messina’s signature Move collection, designed to allow the diamonds to gently roll back and forth within its gold frame, is fast becoming a classic – and a favourite amongst those of us who love to play with our jewellery. The Baby Move Pavé rings in yellow, white or rose gold with three rolling diamonds along the band, will be a fun addition to anyone’s – not just your mother’s – collection.