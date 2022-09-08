What’s on Nazreem Musa’s Cartier wish list?

Nazreem Musa shares the three items at the top of his Cartier wish list, all from the Panthère de Cartier collection.

On the lookout for a special and exquisite piece or two from Cartier? Whether you need help deciding or require some luxurious suggestions, you’ve come to the right place. Known for his gender-bending codes and a personal style that knows no limits, our cover star Nazreem Musa embodies the spirit of the panther through and through; where sensuality meets mystique. When it comes to his favourite Cartier pieces, Nazreem goes all out.

The fashion chameleon shares what’s on his scintillating Cartier wish list — and they sure are stunning.

Panthère de Cartier Necklace in White Gold

An ideal match to any décolleté, the Panthère de Cartier necklace is an instant show-stopper. Accompanied by the mystic and sensuality of the emblematic Panthère, the necklace (like the one above) is designed with 18K white gold, onyx, a set with two emeralds, and 135 brilliant-cut diamonds. The latter makes up 1.15 carat. It’s a standout statement piece and one we can definitely see Nazreem Musa sporting. In the White Gold category itself, you’ll be able to find a myriad of designs, including a chunky double-headed necklace with four emerald eyes, two onyx noses, and 4,038 brilliant-cut diamonds. You can also find out how the diamond-paved panther head is made at the Into The Wild experience happening right now until 18th September 2022 — click here.

Panthère de Cartier Ring in White Gold

Rings are always amazing complements to any finger but a Panthère de Cartier ring takes the experience up several notches. Just by looking at it, we sure can understand why Nazreem himself adores the jewellery piece. It’s lavish, opulent, and eye-catching. This particular ring in white gold consists of 285 diamonds, emeralds for the panther’s eyes, and onyx. Opting for a flashier ring? Go for the Panthère de Cartier Ring in 18K white gold, 22 onyx spots, one onyx nose, 264 diamonds, and a large cushion-cut sapphire.

Panthère de Cartier Bracelet in White Gold

Available in an array of variations, the Panthère de Cartier Bracelet pictured above is fitted with 18K white gold, 194 brilliant-cut diamonds amounting to 1.37 carats, onyx, and emeralds. The beautiful and elegant bracelet is the perfect wrist companion and will be ideal for the most decadent of occasions. It sure comes without surprise that Nazreem has this on his wish list. Want something different? Panthère de Cartier bracelets come in a variety of options, such as one with 957 brilliant cut diamonds and sapphire, one with two emerald eyes and 57 onyx spots, as well as a bracelet in a tassel-like design.

Find out more about Nazreem Musa in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol.005 HERE.

(All images by Cartier)